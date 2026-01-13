Anzeige
Black Beauty Founders, LLC: Black Beauty Founders Announces January 2026 Cover Spotlighting Shaina Rainford of Bask and Lather

Black Beauty Founders announces its January 2026 cover featuring Shaina Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask & Lather. The cover story examines Rainford's leadership journey, the brand's origins, and its growth through direct-to-consumer channels, platform diversification, and operational strategy. The feature highlights founder-led decision-making, infrastructure development, and evolving distribution across major digital marketplaces.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Black Beauty Founders, the global media and membership platform supporting Black women across the beauty industry, today announced the release of its January 2026 cover featuring Shaina Rainford, Founder and CEO of Bask & Lather.

The January 2026 cover marks Rainford's first-ever magazine cover and centers on her leadership journey building Bask & Lather as a founder-led haircare company operating across multiple digital and commercial channels. The feature examines how Rainford approached growth through operational discipline, platform diversification, and long-term infrastructure development rather than reliance on traditional validation pathways.

Founded in December 2020, Bask & Lather originated from a family-developed solution addressing scalp health and hair loss. Over time, the company expanded its operations through a diversified distribution model that includes direct-to-consumer channels, social commerce platforms such as TikTok Shop, major online marketplaces including Amazon and Walmart Marketplace, and wholesale beauty supply partnerships. This multi-channel approach reflects a business structured to operate across digital, social, and retail-adjacent environments while maintaining direct relationships with its customer base.

The Black Beauty Founders cover explores how Rainford translated digital engagement into scalable operations, navigated platform shifts, and emphasized systems, supply chain development, and internal controls as the foundation for sustainable growth. The feature highlights decision-making processes behind channel expansion, customer education, and operational resilience within an evolving beauty marketplace.

"Shaina's leadership reflects a clear understanding of how modern beauty businesses are built," said Danika Berry, Founder and CEO of Black Beauty Founders. "Her journey demonstrates the importance of operational clarity, thoughtful expansion, and building with intention. This cover recognizes leadership grounded in strategy, discipline, and long-term vision."

The January 2026 issue also examines Rainford's focus on education, real-time customer engagement, and system-driven decision-making, offering insight into how founder-led beauty companies can scale while maintaining control and adaptability.

The cover story will be distributed alongside an official press announcement to beauty, business, and trade media outlets.

More information about Black Beauty Founders is available at https://blackbeautyfounders.com.

About Black Beauty Founders

Black Beauty Founders is a global media and membership platform dedicated to supporting and advancing Black women across the beauty industry, from the front lines to the boardroom. The platform serves founders, content creators, executives, operators, retailers, and professionals working both publicly and behind the scenes.

Through editorial storytelling, case studies, educational resources, and community-driven programming, Black Beauty Founders provides access to insight, visibility, and meaningful connection for women shaping beauty at every level. The platform highlights leadership, shares real-world business strategies, and fosters collaboration among women building brands, influencing culture, and driving decision-making across the beauty ecosystem.

Operating at the intersection of media, education, and community, Black Beauty Founders creates space for innovation, shared knowledge, and long-term legacy building within the global beauty industry.

Media Contact:

Organization: Black Beauty Founders, LLC
Contact Person Name: Danika Berry
Website: https://www.blackbeautyfounders.org/
Email: danika@blackbeautyfounders.org
Contact Number: +13104979341
Address: 14001 mountain Sage Ct
City: pearland
State: TX
Country: United States

SOURCE: Black Beauty Founders, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/black-beauty-founders-announces-january-2026-cover-spotlighting-s-1126679

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
