CAVU Resources, Inc.: CAVU Subsidiary Pulse Energy to Evaluate Collaboration With System Designers on Digital Asset Mining Solutions

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / CAVU Resources Inc. ("CAVR" or the "Company") (OTC:CAVR), January 13, 2026, today, announced that its subsidiary, Pulse Energy Inc. ("PEI"), is conducting an evaluation of potential collaborations with third-party system designers to assess conceptual data center solutions that may be applicable to digital asset mining operations.

As part of the Company's ongoing corporate review and restructuring efforts, all previously filed regulatory disclosures are currently under review and will be updated or amended, where necessary, to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency with the Company's current business focus and strategic direction.

Pulse Energy's activities are presently limited to preliminary evaluation and planning. Concepts under review include energy-powered infrastructure configurations that may use natural gas or other energy resources to support turbine-powered computing. These concepts may also include modular system designs intended for placement near energy sources. The Company has not made any determinations regarding development, deployment, scalability, or commercial feasibility, and no commitments have been made to proceed with any specific project.

In addition, the Company is evaluating alternative structural and contractual frameworks that could involve third-party power providers or other external arrangements. Pulse Energy is also assessing whether certain projects, if developed in the future, may qualify for environmental or carbon-related credit programs. No conclusions have been reached, and there can be no assurance that any such programs would be available, transferable, or economically viable.

"We are taking a disciplined and methodical approach as we evaluate opportunities to reposition CAVR," said Billy Robinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CAVU Resources, Inc. "Pulse Energy is one of several initiatives currently under review, and our focus remains on careful evaluation, regulatory compliance, and transparency as we move forward."

About CAVU Resources Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a Nevada-based holding company engaged in the evaluation and management of potential business opportunities across multiple sectors. The Company was founded in the late 1990s and is currently undertaking a strategic review of its operations, structure, and reporting obligations. Additional information is available at www.cavuri.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding evaluations, plans, strategies, or potential opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory requirements, financing availability, market conditions, technological feasibility, execution risks, and general economic conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that any plans, evaluations, or initiatives discussed herein will result in completed transactions or operational activities.

