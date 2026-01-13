Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market worth $14.69 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market is projected to grow from about USD 8.49 billion in 2025 to USD 14.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Browse 708 market data tables and 56 figures spread through 506 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2024-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.49 billion

USD 8.49 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.69 billion

USD 14.69 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 11.6%

Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market by revenue share.

By technology, the PCR segment dominate the predictive clinical biomarkers market.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to dominate the predictive clinical biomarkers market.

The Asia Pacific predictive clinical biomarkers market was the fastest growing segment with CAGR 13.2% in 2024.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97566514

The predictive clinical biomarkers market is experiencing growth due to several key factors, such as the integration of biomarkers into clinical trial design and the increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

Emerging technologies, including AI-driven analysis of multiplex biomarker data, highly automated IVD workflows, and increasingly sensitive liquid-biopsy assays, are transforming the predictive clinical biomarkers landscape by making complex stratification tests faster and more practical for routine oncology care. At the same time, regulators' emphasis on companion diagnostics and minimal residual disease-style response monitoring is pushing laboratories toward more standardized, clinically validated predictive biomarker panels that directly inform therapy selection, dose adjustment, and real-time tracking of treatment failure or relapse.

By technology, the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the predictive clinical biomarkers market, by technology.

the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the predictive clinical biomarkers market in 2024. Clinical laboratories, cancer centers, and pharmaceutical companies increasingly favor immunoassay platforms because they enable high-throughput, cost-effective measurement of proteins, cytokines, and other circulating markers, making them ideal for routine disease monitoring and for validating prognostic and predictive biomarkers signatures.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97566514

In 2024, the personalized medicines segment registered the fastest growth.

Personalized medicine is emerging as the fastest-growing use of predictive clinical biomarkers because doctors can match each patient to the most effective therapy upfront, avoid unnecessary side effects, and adjust treatment as the disease evolves, turning lab results into more precise, individualized care pathways.

North america accounted for the largest regional share in the predictive clinical biomarkers market in 2024.

The predictive clinical biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share, supported by a dense network of academic centers, cancer institutes, and commercial labs that have widely adopted NGS testing, liquid biopsies, and companion diagnostics. Favorable reimbursement, flagship government initiatives such as the Cancer Moonshot, and strong pharma-biotech investment in biomarker-driven clinical trials further reinforce North America's leading position in genomics biomarkers revenues.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=97566514

Top Companies in Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market:

The Top Companies in Predictive Clinical Biomarkers Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. QIAGEN (Germany), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abbott (US), Pacbio (US), Illumina, Inc. (US).

