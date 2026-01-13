Emdoor Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.: Emdoor Digital Showcases at CES 2026: Pioneering Edge-Side Large Model Deployment to Redefine Edge AI Computing Paradigms

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / From January 6 to 9, the global technology extravaganza CES 2026 was held in Las Vegas, USA. Emdoor Digital showcased its full range of innovative products at CES 2026, covering diverse categories including high-performance laptops, smart tablets, AIoT devices (including e-ink screen devices), and mini PCs. The display comprehensively highlighted its cutting-edge advancements in edge computing and terminal intelligence.

Among them, the AI mobile workstation GBOX3 and the high-performance mini PC ILU26, as representatives of technological integration, are the first Emdoor computers to incorporate Phison's aiDAPTIV+ technology. This technology reshapes the edge AI computing landscape with three core features: Leveraging localized and private AI computing capability, users can perform inference and fine-tuning of billion-parameter large models directly on the device, ensuring data privacy and low latency while balancing performance, privacy, and cost; Through an adaptive performance optimization mechanism, it intelligently allocates flash memory and RAM resources, significantly reducing redundant computations, achieving up to tenfold acceleration in inference and improved energy efficiency, thereby delivering smooth and expedited on-device intelligent experiences. Simultaneously, this technology enables seamless integration into workflows, fully unleashing the potential of integrated graphics to allow professional-grade AI development and applications to run smoothly on compact devices. Benefiting from this, the GBOX3 and ILU26 have successfully overcome the traditional hardware limitations between size, cost, and computing power, making efficient, secure, and easily deployable AI computing accessible anywhere.

Through this innovative integration, Emdoor Digital is leading the evolution of compact terminals towards highly available, high-privacy next-generation AI computing platforms, bringing professional-grade intelligence within reach at the edge.Looking toward a future of deep intelligence for all things, Emdoor digital will continue to leverage full-stack AI terminal innovation as our fulcrum. Together with global partners and users, we will drive intelligent computing into every scenario, empowering every efficiency gain!

About Emdoor Digital:

Shenzhen Emdoor Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Emdoor Digital"), established in 2010. As a national high-tech enterprise specializing in consumer mobile terminals, industry terminals, and artificial intelligence terminal solutions, it stands as a globally leading provider of tablet and notebook computer solutions.

Emdoor Digital is committed to becoming the world's premier AI product solutions provider, consistently delivering highly competitive product solutions and services that find extensive application across lifestyle, office, education, finance, commerce, smart home, and related sectors and industries.

