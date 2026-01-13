Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Chris Jackson, President and Chief Operating Officer, AGF Management Limited ("AGF") and the firm's leadership team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the launch of AGF Investments' ETF Series for legacy funds:

AGF American Growth Fund (TSX: AMGR)

AGF Global Select Fund (TSX: AGSL)





This launch expands AGF Investments's ETF lineup and responds to growing investor demand for greater choice in how they access strategies, offering these well-established funds through an ETF series option. Nearly 70 years after the launch of its flagship AGF American Growth Fund, AGF Investments continues to successfully evolve its product lineup to meet the changing needs of investors. This expansion reflects the firm's commitment to adaptability, choice, and a truly client-centric approach.

