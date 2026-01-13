Catalyst Launches First Sharetec Core Integration with The People's FCU for Advanced Integrated Teller Capture

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Catalyst is pleased to announce that?The People's Federal Credit Union?has officially gone live as the first credit union on the ?Sharetec core?to implement?Catalyst's Integrated Teller Capture?solution, via TranzCapture, which places Catalyst's image deposit system directly within the teller's core interface. This milestone marks a significant advancement in credit union technology, delivering streamlined operations and enhanced member service through Catalyst's innovative integration with Sharetec.

The integration enables tellers at The People's FCU to operate from a single interface, eliminating the need to toggle between deposit and core systems and reducing the potential for errors. By leveraging?real-time fraud detection powered by AFS, the solution also strengthens security at the point of capture.

"Catalyst's mission has always been to empower credit unions with cutting-edge tools that simplify operations and elevate the member experience," said Brad Ganey, Chief Operating Officer at Catalyst. "This integration with Sharetec is an important step in doing just that by marrying core and deposit capture functions into one easy to use teller application. The real-time fraud detection and back-office efficiencies are just the beginning of what this solution can deliver."

"We're excited to be the first credit union on the Sharetec core to adopt Catalyst's Integrated Teller Capture," said Brandi Judd, The People's FCU Chief Operations and Compliance Officer. The solution has already made a noticeable impact on our daily operations - our staff is saving time, our processes are more secure and our members are experiencing faster, more seamless service."

Key benefits of Catalyst's Integrated Teller Capture with Sharetec:

Real-time fraud detection - Immediate identification of fraudulent items, including NSF, closed accounts and stop-pay warnings, while the member is still present.

Operational efficiency - Eliminates end-of-day scanning bottlenecks by streaming deposit images to Catalyst throughout the day.

Streamlined teller workflow - Integration with Sharetec core allows tellers to work from a unified interface, reducing manual entry and improving accuracy.

Scalability and support - Catalyst provides a dedicated implementation team, customized training, and extended support hours to ensure smooth deployment and long-term success.

This launch builds on Catalyst's broader initiative to integrate its?TranzCapture suite?with leading core systems. The Teller Capture solution is part of Catalyst's commitment to delivering scalable, secure and user-friendly technologies tailored for credit unions nationwide.

For more information on Integrated Teller Capture from Catalyst, visit? www.catalystcorp.org/tzc .

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org .

About The People's FCU

The People's Federal Credit Union was federally chartered on January 12, 1953, as the Amarillo Pantex Credit Union. The first branch was at the Pantex plant, and it wasn't until 1973 that TPFCU opened its first branch in Amarillo, TX. TPFCU has over 200 million in assets, over 20,000 members and five branches in Amarillo, Canyon, and Childress, Texas.

