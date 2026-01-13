Perform[cb] Launches Partner Development Team to Strengthen Partner Growth and Expand Outcome Engine Distribution

The Partner Development Team (PDT) was designed to support partner growth through deeper collaboration, smarter optimization, and expanded access to high-quality, outcome-driven brands.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Perform[cb], the only complementary performance-based user acquisition solution, today announced the launch of its Partner Development Team (PDT) - a new initiative designed to support partner growth through deeper collaboration, smarter optimization, and expanded access to high-quality, outcome-driven brands.

The Partner Development Team will focus on recruiting and supporting high-performing partners, reactivating priority relationships, and expanding Perform[cb]'s global distribution footprint across mobile, emerging channels, and new geographies. The team is built to help partners scale sustainably within Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine, with an emphasis on transparency, performance, and long-term value.

As part of the launch, McClain Sherman has been promoted to Vice President of Partner Development. McClain joined Perform[cb] in 2015 and brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling performance-driven partnerships. In her new role, she will lead the Partner Development Team and oversee partner prospecting, activation, and expansion initiatives.

"Partners succeed when they have consistency, transparency, and a team that understands how they actually grow," said McClain Sherman, Vice President of Partner Development. "This team allows us to work more closely with partners, whether that's helping them access differentiated offers, scale campaigns with confidence, or take advantage of optimization and payout opportunities they may not be seeing elsewhere."

Joining her on the Partner Development Team is Ashley Ray, who joined Perform[cb] in 2022 and previously served as a Partner Development Executive. Ashley has played a key role in onboarding and scaling new channel partnerships across Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine.

The Partner Development Team operates under the leadership of Brad Dobbins, Chief Operating Officer at Perform[cb], and builds on Perform[cb]'s proven approach to focused development teams designed to support growth on both sides of its ecosystem.

"The goal of this team is simple: make it easier for partners to grow with us," said Brad Dobbins, COO. "By investing in partner support, smarter optimization, and long-term relationships, we're creating an environment where partners can scale confidently, knowing they're working with stable demand, transparent technology, and a team that's here for the long run."

Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine is designed to reward quality and performance through advanced technology, transparent data-sharing, and reliable operations. Partners benefit from on-time, accurate payments, access to exclusive brand campaigns, and tools like PerformBoost AI, which helps identify growth opportunities, incentives, and optimization paths tied directly to performance.

With more than 20 years in performance marketing, Perform[cb] continues to invest in the infrastructure, technology, and teams that help partners grow confidently and consistently in an outcome-based environment.

For more information about partnering with Perform[cb] or joining the Outcome Engine, visit performcb.com.

