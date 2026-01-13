Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Consumer Insights & Guiding Stars

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

by Allison Stowell

An important attribute of a nutrition guidance program is the ability to remain relevant as trends change. Since the launch of Guiding Stars, different dietary approaches have impacted consumers and the goals they're seeking to meet. Throughout that time, Guiding Stars has evolved and remained an important tool that positively impacts consumers' ability to identify and embrace a nutritious diet.

More Protein

Consumers are looking for protein. And in many cases, they're going beyond the meat department to find it. Products that call out "protein" on the package attract consumers seeking to increase their protein intake. Options like protein-rich Pop-Tarts and other sweet or salty snacks, likely high in attributes we should limit, might be an appealing choice for consumers who are also prioritizing taste.

It's good to emphasize dietary protein, particularly for individuals using GLP-1 medication. But it's also important to limit intake of added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat. This is where Guiding Stars shines. Guiding Stars-earning, protein-rich foods (like eggs, lean meats, edamame, and packaged products) provide protein without compromising on other aspects of your overall diet.

Better Beverages

The beverage industry continues to expand and innovate to keep up with consumer demand. Consumers want lower-sugar drinks, functional beverages, and more as they turn to beverages that do more than just hydrate. In 2022, to address the increasing impact of the beverage aisle on consumer's health, Guiding Stars launched a beverage algorithm. With this change, Guiding Stars has helped consumers embrace beverages that are lower in natural and added sugar, saturated fat, salt, and artificial colors.

When consumers follow Guiding Stars, they're also led to beverages with more fiber, vitamins, minerals, and active cultures. So many options are presented to us as the more healthful or beneficial beverage these days. A trusted resource like Guiding Stars cuts through and enables consumers to choose what truly aligns with their wellness goals.

Dietary Fats

Since its inception, Guiding Stars has been guiding consumers toward foods with less saturated fat, which negatively impacts cholesterol levels and can increase risk of chronic disease. Today's consumer recognizes that dietary fats are an important part of a balanced diet, yet confusion remains. This is apparent when it comes to oils, dairy products, higher-fat meats, and some packaged products. Do you find yourself confused in grocery aisles? Rely on Guiding Stars to guide you toward heart-healthy options that align with reducing risk of heart disease.

Special Diets

Many consumers choose to follow a special diet or must make choices based on allergies or intolerances. They may be gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, or follow another restrictive diet. Allergen labeling and food innovation have improved the options for these individuals. However, it's not uncommon for compromises to be made. For example, a product that is gluten-free may also be lower in fiber and whole grains, or higher in sodium.

More consumers are choosing non-dairy milk alternatives, plant-based products, gluten-free foods, and more. By doing so, they may be missing out on essential micronutrients. They may also be accidentally increasing intake of salt, sugar, saturated fat, or other undesirable attributes. Guiding Stars can be a helpful tool for these individuals. It allows them to choose products that align with their goals, while still following a nutritious diet that benefits their overall health and wellness.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

