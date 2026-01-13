Anzeige
Dow Jones News
13.01.2026 17:03 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Issue of Equity

DJ Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Issue of Equity 
13-Jan-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 January 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 

Issue of Equity 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, on 13 January 2026, it issued 250,000 ordinary 
shares of one penny each (the "Ordinary Shares") under its block listing for cash at a price of 94.80 pence per 
Ordinary Share to meet ongoing demand for the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.  The new Ordinary Shares will be 
credited as fully paid and rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. 

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stands at 200,193,740, and the total number of 
voting rights in the Company is 200,193,740. There are no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury.  The above figure may be 
used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to 
notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc           0333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary 

Winterflood Investment Trusts                0203 100 0000 
 
Neil Morgan

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: IOE 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 414737 
EQS News ID:  2259428 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2259428&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2026 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
