13.01.2026 17:18 Uhr
FPT Corporation: FPT Establishes FPT Israel, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Mastering Core Technologies and Elevating Vietnam's Global Tech Position

TEL AVIV, Israel and HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FPT Corporation announced the establishment of FPT Israel, marking a strategic expansion of its global presence into one of the world's leading hubs for technology and innovation.


The announcement ceremony featured high-level dignitaries, including representatives of the embassies of both countries; leaders of the Ministry of Economy and Trade; leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology; as well as representatives of various ministries, associations, and business partners from diverse sectors.

Through FPT Israel, FPT aims to establish an Innovation Hub, technology exchange, and research and development (R&D), while strengthening cooperation with global startup ecosystem. The focus will be on national strategic technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, semiconductor… to better serve global customers and co-develop technology solutions.

Israel, often hailed as the 'Startup Nation,' is one of the world's leading hubs for technology and innovation. The high-tech sector accounts for a significant portion of Israel's economy, with the country ranked 14th out of 139 nations on the Global Innovation Index.

Mr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman of FPT Corporation, stated "Vietnam and Israel share profound similarities in their development histories, namely the aspiration for progress and a strong belief that education and technology are keys for a nation to rise. Today, Vietnam has issued important policies on technology, notably Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthrough development in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, along with Decision 1131/QÐ-TTg focusing on developing and mastering strategic technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and semiconductors…. The establishment of FPT Israel enables us to learn from its spirit of innovation, access advanced education, expand deep cooperation, and develop as well as master core technologies".

At the event, FPT introduced a number of advanced technology partners from Israel, with the aim of expanding its high-tech solutions ecosystem across several key sectors, including education (Enabley), high-tech agriculture (CropX), cybersecurity (Cyabra and CyberproAI), quantum encryption (BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.), quantum computing (Classiq), semiconductors (AsicSValue), and business expansion (NAOR Group).

At the event, the ambassadors of both countries welcomed FPT's presence in Israel, noting that this move supports Prime Ministerial Decision No. 16/QÐ-TTg on implementing the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement and promotes stronger commercial and technological cooperation. They also pledged continued support for FPT and businesses from both nations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860710/FPT_Israel.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fpt-establishes-fpt-israel-reinforcing-its-commitment-to-mastering-core-technologies-and-elevating-vietnams-global-tech-position-302660014.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
