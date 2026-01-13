Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 17:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concirrus Ltd: Concirrus market US continued expansion in the delivers record 2025 with

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus has closed 2025 as the strongest year in its history, delivering record revenues, driven by accelerating demand for AI-first underwriting solutions across global specialty insurance markets.

Concirrus Logo

The company has reported year-on-year ARR growth > 100%, expansion of its leadership team, and a growing base of new carrier and MGA customers across the United States and Europe. This momentum saw Concirrus accelerate its US expansion strategy and an expanded leadership presence across the Americas.

Throughout 2025, specialty insurers increasingly adopted the Concirrus platform to support complex and diverse underwriting workflows. Its capabilities align with the ambitions of specialty MGAs and (re)insurers to increase market share, improve underwriting outcomes, and scale premium growth without adding proportional headcount.

Rising submission volumes, pressure to improve speed to quote and exposure visibility across portfolios have driven adoption of the Concirrus solution to support underwriting from risk intake through to renewal.

The US emerged as a major growth engine during the year with carriers and MGAs all seeking a scalable underwriting infrastructure. To support this momentum, Concirrus established a permanent US presence and appointed senior leadership across sales, delivery, and market development:

Jake Remes, Director of Sales, Americas
Stephen Acunto, Jr., Market Development Lead, US

"2025 marked rapid change for Concirrus, which saw sustained growth across every core market and the US being a significant driver of demand," said Matthew Twist, Chief Revenue Officer at Concirrus.

"Carriers are moving decisively towards solutions that allow them to rapidly assess business from the moment a submission arrives and put them in a position to win the business they choose. Our expansion into the US has been brought forward as a direct response to the scale and urgency of that demand."

Alongside commercial growth, Concirrus expanded its global team across engineering, product, commercial and delivery functions to support customer onboarding across multiple specialty lines.

With record growth, accelerating US traction, and a growing global footprint, Concirrus enters 2026 positioned to continue scaling its AI-first underwriting platform across specialty insurance markets worldwide.

About Concirrus
Concirrus is a technology company focused on providing AI-first solutions for the Specialty Insurance markets, allowing customers to operate at speed and with confidence.

Concirrus solutions span submission ingestion through to quote, bind and renewal in a single, modern, modular platform. (Re)insurers, MGAs and brokers use the platform to win more business, reduce operational expense, maintain strong policy and portfolio controls and replace legacy technology.

Built specifically for complex specialty use cases, Concirrus offers line-specific underwriting capabilities alongside line-agnostic policy management solutions. These can be applied across direct business, delegated authority, binder and reinsurance use cases.

Concirrus supports customers globally, from risk to renewal.

To find out more, visit: https://concirrus.ai/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5715195/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-market-us-continued-expansion-in-the-delivers-record-2025-with-302660029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.