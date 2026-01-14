Anzeige
Strategischer Schachzug: Germanium Mining sichert sich massives Flächenpotenzial im Kampf um die High-Tech-Vorherrschaft
14.01.2026 16:14 Uhr
Concirrus Ltd: Concirrus delivers record 2025 with continued expansion in the US market

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus has closed 2025 as the strongest year in its history, delivering record revenues, driven by accelerating demand for AI-first underwriting solutions across global specialty insurance markets.

Concirrus Logo

The company has reported year-on-year ARR growth > 100%, expansion of its leadership team, and a growing base of new carrier and MGA customers across the United States and Europe. This momentum saw Concirrus accelerate its US expansion strategy and an expanded leadership presence across the Americas.

Throughout 2025, specialty insurers increasingly adopted the Concirrus platform to support complex and diverse underwriting workflows. Its capabilities align with the ambitions of specialty MGAs and (re)insurers to increase market share, improve underwriting outcomes, and scale premium growth without adding proportional headcount.

Rising submission volumes, pressure to improve speed to quote and exposure visibility across portfolios have driven adoption of the Concirrus solution to support underwriting from risk intake through to renewal.

The US emerged as a major growth engine during the year with carriers and MGAs all seeking a scalable underwriting infrastructure. To support this momentum, Concirrus established a permanent US presence and appointed senior leadership across sales, delivery, and market development:

Jake Remes, Director of Sales, Americas
Stephen Acunto, Jr., Market Development Lead, US

"2025 marked rapid change for Concirrus, which saw sustained growth across every core market and the US being a significant driver of demand," said Matthew Twist, Chief Revenue Officer at Concirrus.

"Carriers are moving decisively towards solutions that allow them to rapidly assess business from the moment a submission arrives and put them in a position to win the business they choose. Our expansion into the US has been brought forward as a direct response to the scale and urgency of that demand."

Jake Remes, Director of Sales, Americas, further commented: "The US specialty market is increasingly looking for underwriting infrastructure that can scale across teams, regions, and lines of business. We are seeing strong engagement from carriers and MGAs that want to move faster from submission to decision while retaining underwriting intent."

Alongside commercial growth, Concirrus expanded its global team across engineering, product, commercial and delivery functions to support customer onboarding across multiple specialty lines.

With record growth, accelerating US traction, and a growing global footprint, Concirrus enters 2026 positioned to continue scaling its AI-first underwriting platform across specialty insurance markets worldwide.

About Concirrus
Concirrus is a technology company focused on providing AI-first solutions for the Specialty Insurance markets, allowing customers to operate at speed and with confidence.

Concirrus solutions span submission ingestion through to quote, bind and renewal in a single, modern, modular platform. (Re)insurers, MGAs and brokers use the platform to win more business, reduce operational expense, maintain strong policy and portfolio controls and replace legacy technology.

Built specifically for complex specialty use cases, Concirrus offers line-specific underwriting capabilities alongside line-agnostic policy management solutions. These can be applied across direct business, delegated authority, binder and reinsurance use cases.

Concirrus supports customers globally, from risk to renewal.

To find out more, visit: https://concirrus.ai/ or contact us at info@concirrus.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683668/5715195/Concirrus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concirrus-delivers-record-2025-with-continued-expansion-in-the-us-market-302661285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
