Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF of Birmingham Owner Strengthens Community Leadership Through Leadership Calhoun County

Mark Hansil completes 10-month leadership program focused on community growth and long-term impact across Calhoun County

ANNISTON, AL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Mark Hansil, owner of NEXTAFF of Birmingham, AL, completed Leadership Calhoun County, a 10-month leadership development program dedicated to strengthening the Calhoun County community by preparing leaders to serve, collaborate, and drive meaningful impact.

Leadership Calhoun County is a leadership development program designed to strengthen and expand leadership capacity throughout Calhoun County. The program brings together a diverse group of emerging and established leaders to deepen their understanding of the community, broaden civic and professional networks, and enhance leadership skills that support long-term economic and social growth across the county.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Leadership Calhoun County has played a significant role in shaping the region's leadership landscape. Hundreds of business, nonprofit, and civic leaders have completed the program, many of whom continue to serve in key roles across the county. Through hands-on experiences, educational sessions, and community engagement, participants gain a broader perspective on local challenges and opportunities.

"Graduating from Leadership Calhoun County has been a reminder that real leadership starts with understanding your community, listening first, and showing up consistently," Hansil said. "This experience strengthened my commitment to serve, collaborate, and help move Calhoun County forward-together."

Hansil added that the program provided valuable insight into the interconnected nature of leadership and responsibility within the community.

"Leadership Calhoun County challenged me to see our community through a broader lens and to lead with greater purpose and responsibility," he said. "I'm grateful for the relationships built and the opportunity to be part of shaping a stronger future for Calhoun County."

Hansil brings a practical, employer-focused perspective to community leadership and it hasn't gone unnoticed. "Mark's involvement in Leadership Calhoun County reflects the kind of leadership we value across the NEXTAFF organization," said Cary Daniel, CEO of NEXTAFF. "Our franchise owners are deeply connected to the communities they serve, and Mark's commitment to developing local leadership and strengthening the workforce is a great example of how business leadership and community impact go hand in hand."

Through NEXTAFF of Birmingham, he supports Calhoun County businesses by connecting them with quality talent and helping individuals access meaningful employment opportunities. His involvement in Leadership Calhoun County reinforces the connection between strong leadership, a healthy workforce, and a thriving local economy.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF of Birmingham is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with a local owner in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

