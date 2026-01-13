TekniPlex Consumer Products Showcases TekniTray Protein Tray Innovations and Advanced Egg Carton Solutions at IPPE 2026

Wayne, PA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Consumer Products, a leader in advanced materials science solutions for food packaging, will highlight its latest protein and egg carton innovations at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2026, taking place January 27-29 in Atlanta, at Booth B36029.

TekniPlex Consumer Products will showcase two key areas of innovation: the launch of its new TekniTray portfolio for all its protein trays and its expanding product families and its High Density fiber-based and fully recyclable egg carton solutions, both designed to help processors and brand owners lead the way with evolving performance, sustainability, and operational demands.

The newly launched TekniTray brand brings together TekniPlex's comprehensive range of protein tray technologies under a single, cohesive portfolio. Built on deep materials science expertise, TekniTray solutions span multiple materials, from traditional polystyrene trays to high-barrier and sustainability-forward alternatives, supporting meat, poultry, and other fresh protein applications.

Designed to deliver product protection, shelf-life performance, and operational efficiency, TekniTray enables customers to select the best product for their specific application.

"Our TekniTray reflects TekniPlex's commitment to applying materials science to solve real-world challenges in protein packaging," said Eldon Schaffer, CEO of TekniPlex Consumer Products."By offering a broad range of tray materials and performance options, TekniPlex help customers find what fits their needs best while protecting their products, optimizing operations, and supporting their sustainability goals."

TekniTray Air - Engineered for protein processors, this high-performance PS tray delivers consistent quality and comes in a broad portfolio of over 50 sizes and 8 colors created to meet diverse customer application needs.

TekniTray LightAir - A lightweight PS tray designed for retailers and distributors, combining durability, shelf appeal, and cost efficiency to support evolving retail formats.

TekniTray CircularAir - A low-density PP tray that supports sustainability goals without compromising performance. Recyclable where PP recycling streams are available and APR Design Guide recognized, it offers a drop-in alternative aligned with evolving consumer expectations.

TekniTray Forta - Rigid PET trays with premium clarity to elevate shelf appeal, engineered for strength and durability to prevent shattering and film tearing - protecting both product and presentation.

TekniTray Protek - Built for MAP applications, these high-barrier trays feature strong sealing properties to extend shelf life and reduce leakage - ideal for ground meat, fresh meat, and value-added formats.

TekniTray Ready - A rigid PP tray that supports a wide range of ready-meal applications. Heat-resistant, monomaterial, and easy to separate, it meets brand packaging needs and consumer convenience preferences.

Coming soon: TekniTray BioAir - Made from biobased materials, this lightweight compostable tray offers a sustainable alternative to conventional formats and supports environmentally responsible packaging choices.

In parallel with protein tray innovations, TekniPlex Consumer Products will showcase its innovation in egg packaging, featuring a broad range of fiber-based cartons and recyclable plastic formats.

The company's egg packaging portfolio includes recycled fiber egg cartons, highlighted by its Fiber ProPlus and Fiber ProPlus HD Egg Cartons. The HD line of products is based on dried-in-mold proprietary technology resulting in Higher Density cartons, significantly improving their resistance to high humidity environments, better protecting the eggs, preventing breakage and expensive retail markdowns, and delivering exceptional value while performing reliably across all industry-standard egg packaging equipment.

TekniPlex Consumer Products is a longstanding leader in the egg packaging market and continues to invest heavily in fiber-based solutions. This commitment is underscored by the company's greenfield molded fiber manufacturing facility in Van Wert, Ohio, which is now open and fully operational. The 200,000-square-foot plant, TekniPlex's eighth molded fiber production facility, further expands capacity and strengthens supply reliability for customers.

TekniPlex will also preview samples of its upcoming PET bi-fold egg cartons made from post-consumer recycled PET. Scheduled for market introduction in Q2 2026, these cartons are designed to be more than 15% lighter than traditional tri-fold PET cartons, offering material reduction benefits while maintaining strength, clarity, and performance.

