13.01.2026 17:16 Uhr
Will Smith Captivates Dubai at Middle East Premiere of 'Pole to Pole with Will Smith' at The Sustainable City

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global entertainment icon Will Smith took to the blue carpet for the highly anticipated Middle East premiere of National Geographic's original series, Pole to Pole with Will Smith. The event, held at SEE Institute the region's first net-zero emissions building located within The Sustainable City Dubai, brought together an elite guest list of government officials, regional celebrities, and leading content creators to celebrate the intersection of global exploration and environmental storytelling.

LtoR Explores Richard Parks, Bryan Fry, and Allison Fong with Will Smith

The evening featured a Hollywood-style experience that drew a diverse audience of celebrities, influencers, explorers, and sustainability advocates. Following a private screening of the first episode from the seven-part series, Smith was joined on stage for a live Q&A session alongside Allison Fong, Richard Parks, and Bryan Fry, a few of the scientists and explorers who accompanied him on his 100-day journey across all seven continents. Five years in the making, the cinematic docuseries follows Smith's extraordinary journey across all seven continents, from the ice fields of Antarctica to the jungles of the Amazon, the mountains of the Himalayas, the deserts of Africa, the islands of the Pacific and the icebergs of the Arctic.

Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, with his family

Engineer Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, the developer of The Sustainable City, said: "In an age of rapid technological change, there is a growing need to reconnect with nature and rethink how we live. Pole to Pole with Will Smith reminds us that progress is not only about how advanced we become, but by how deeply we remain connected to our humanity and our planet. The cities of the future must not separate people from nature, but bring them closer, creating environments where technology supports life, communities flourish, and quality of life is elevated for generations to come."

The event was produced by KS Konnect, a strategic consultancy founded by influential global connectors Kris Fade and Sarah Omolewu, designed to connect global talent, culturally relevant storytelling, and premium sports and entertainment IP with the Middle East. Operating at the intersection of media, culture, and influence, KS Konnect specializes in bringing world-class projects to the region through trusted relationships, local insight, and execution at the highest international standard.

Sarah Omolewu, Co-Founder KS Konnect and Will Smith

Sarah Omolewu commented, "Hosting Pole to Pole by Will Smith in Dubai is deeply meaningful, both professionally and personally. Having worked with Will and his team for over a decade, it has always been inspiring to see his commitment to projects that combine purpose, curiosity, and global impact. This premiere reflects not only Dubai's position as a world-class cultural hub, but also what's possible when long-standing creative relationships are paired with a city that shares the same ambition for meaningful storytelling."

Audiences in the Middle East can experience the full journey when Pole to Pole with Will Smith premieres on:

  • National Geographic: January 13, 2026, at 8:00 PM (UAE)
  • National Geographic Abu Dhabi: January 14, 2026, at 9:00 PM (UAE)
  • Disney+: Streaming exclusively starting January 14, 2026

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860617/Richard_Bryan_Allison.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860616/Faris_Saeed_Founder.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860618/Sarah_Omolewu_CoFounder.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860620/TheSustainable_City_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860619/KSKonnect_Logo.jpg

The Sustainable City Logo

KSKonnect Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/will-smith-captivates-dubai-at-middle-east-premiere-of-pole-to-pole-with-will-smith-at-the-sustainable-city-302660059.html

