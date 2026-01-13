Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Celebrates Three Team Members Recognized as Roofing Alliance MVP Nominees

Antonio Meza, Santiago Lemus, and Edwuin Ruiz have been recognized as nominees for the Roofing Alliance's prestigious MVP Awards

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is proud to announce that three outstanding team members-Antonio Meza, Santiago Lemus, and Edwuin Ruiz-have been recognized as nominees for the Roofing Alliance's prestigious MVP Awards, earning Certificates of Recognition for their exceptional commitment to safety, leadership, customer service, and industry excellence. These honors highlight Guardian's dedication to cultivating a workforce defined by craftsmanship, integrity, and service-and the individuals who set the highest example of those values every day.

The Roofing Alliance MVP Awards celebrate roofing professionals across the country who go above and beyond the technical requirements of their jobs and make a meaningful impact in their companies and communities. This year, Guardian is proud to have not one, but three nominees selected for recognition-each representing a different area of field leadership and demonstrating excellence in unique ways.

Antonio Meza - Superintendent / Installation Leader

In just six months in his current role, Antonio Meza has made a measurable impact on quality, communication, and customer satisfaction throughout the organization. With two years at Guardian and a background as a superintendent, Antonio blends hands-on experience with strong leadership instincts. By implementing improved communication and support systems for his crews, he has significantly reduced warranty issues-a direct outcome of his commitment to precision and accountability.

Antonio manages four reroof crews, balancing office dispatch, technical support, and field inspections with customer walkthroughs to ensure jobs are completed at the highest standard. His work ethic, professional demeanor, and commitment to solving problems-rather than pointing to them-have earned consistent praise from customers.

One homeowner wrote: "Antonio was very professional and gave us updates the entire way through a whole new roof while onsite. Excellent service overall and we have had several comments on our roof." Another shared how he quickly handled a minor issue and personally returned to repair a window screen, noting his "respect for our needs and property" and recommending Guardian for both quality and communication.

Antonio's reliability, pride in workmanship, and genuine care for people set a powerful example for his teams and reflect the values that define Guardian's field leadership.

Santiago Lemus - Residential Roofing Repair Technician

Roof repairs require precision, expertise, and trust-qualities Santiago Lemus demonstrates every day in the field. In just over a year as a repair technician, Santiago has earned a reputation as the teammate who never hesitates to step in, stay late, work weekends, or help a coworker master a skill. Known for his patience and clear communication, Santiago mentors newer technicians, building confidence and promoting a culture of safety, learning, and pride.

Santiago performs detailed inspections, repairs leaks and structural issues, addresses ventilation and flashing concerns, and documents his work thoroughly-ensuring that homeowners understand the problems and solutions. Customers routinely praise his professionalism, attention to detail, and approachable demeanor.

One homeowner shared: "Santiago was on time, friendly, and hard-working... everything was tidy and cleaned up well after the job was done!" Another praised his documentation, communication, and quality, writing: "I won't hesitate to call Guardian again."

Whether he's restoring a roof after storm damage or preventing future failures, Santiago's work delivers long-term security for homeowners and strengthens Guardian's reputation for excellence.

Edwuin Ruiz - Crew Foreman and Installation Leader

As foreman of Guardian's largest and highest revenue-producing reroof crew, Edwuin Ruiz sets a gold standard for professionalism, site management, craftsmanship, and team culture. For 3.5 years, Edwuin has led with integrity, accountability, and respect-not only building exceptional roofs, but building skilled professionals in the process.

He has personally trained members of his six-man crew from zero roofing experience into self-sufficient tradesmen, creating a pipeline of talent and future leaders. His jobsites consistently stand out as the cleanest, safest, and most organized, and his team carries a pride in presentation that homeowners immediately notice.

Customers frequently identify Edwuin as Guardian's most respected and requested crew leader. He outfits his crew with matching boots, maintains an immaculate work truck, and instills a culture where craftsmanship is visible in every detail-from tear-off to cleanup.

Edwuin doesn't just lead crews-he leads with example, elevating the standards of Guardian's entire installation division.

A Culture of Excellence

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is honored to see Antonio, Santiago, and Edwuin recognized on a national stage. Their achievements reinforce the company's mission: protecting homes by investing in people-because great roofs are built by great teams.

"We are incredibly proud of these three leaders," said Guardian President Mat Rzucidlo . "They embody our values of craftsmanship, communication, accountability, and customer care. The Roofing Alliance MVP recognition is well deserved, and we're grateful to have them on the Guardian team."

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Founded in 2005, Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Portland and Seattle markets serving Washington state counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, Clark, and Thurston; and Oregon counties of Marion, Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill, as well.

Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. In 2024, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, an A+-rated company by the Better Business Bureau, was named as a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. The family-owned company was also recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal. For more information, visit www.guardianroofing.com. Licenses: WA GUARDR*847RO | OR CCB# 252341

