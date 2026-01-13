Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 | ISIN: US3453708600 | Ticker-Symbol: FMC1
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 18:10
12,052 Euro
+0,23 % +0,028
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,02212,05218:12
12,03012,06018:12
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Power Ford Earns #1 Sales Ranking in New Mexico and Top 10 Phoenix Region Honors for 2025

Power Ford has been named the #1 selling Ford dealership in New Mexico for 2025, cementing its position as the state's volume leader and the only Ford dealership in New Mexico to rank in the Top 10 within the highly competitive Phoenix Region.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / In 2025, Power Ford delivered a record-setting 1,698 new Ford vehicles, marking the strongest sales performance in the dealership's history. This milestone represents a 22.6% year-over-year increase compared to 2024, when Power Ford sold 1,385 new vehicles. The sustained growth underscores rising consumer trust and continued momentum in one of the most competitive automotive markets in the Southwest.

"This achievement belongs entirely to our team," said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner and General Manager of Power Ford. "I am incredibly proud of the people who show up every day with discipline, integrity, and a commitment to doing right by our customers. The results reflect a culture built on accountability, consistency, and taking care of the communities we serve."

Power Ford's performance in 2025 also reinforces its standing as the most awarded Ford dealership in New Mexico. Earlier this year, the dealership was recognized as a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence, an honor reserved for dealerships that demonstrate exceptional customer satisfaction and operational performance. Power Ford was also named Best New Car Dealership by Albuquerque The Magazine in 2025, further validating its leadership in both sales and customer experience.

As Albuquerque drivers continue to choose Power Ford for their next vehicle, the dealership remains focused on delivering value, transparency, and long-term relationships. Its trademarked promise, "Better Deal. Better Experience.", reflects a commitment to earning trust one customer at a time.

With record sales, regional recognition, and a growing list of industry honors, Power Ford enters the next year positioned for continued growth while staying rooted in the community that made its success possible.

**********

About Power Ford
Power Ford is a leading Ford dealership based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with over 30+ years of serving customers statewide, offering a full lineup of new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, and a comprehensive Ford service and parts operation. Power Ford is committed to delivering a customer-first experience grounded in transparency, performance, and community impact.

Media Contact:
Matt Sneed
Director of Operations | Power Ford
communications@myforddealer.com
MyFordDealer.com

SOURCE: Power Ford



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-earns-%231-sales-ranking-in-new-mexico-and-top-10-phoenix-region-honors-for-202-1126185

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.