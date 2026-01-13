Power Ford Earns #1 Sales Ranking in New Mexico and Top 10 Phoenix Region Honors for 2025

Power Ford has been named the #1 selling Ford dealership in New Mexico for 2025, cementing its position as the state's volume leader and the only Ford dealership in New Mexico to rank in the Top 10 within the highly competitive Phoenix Region.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / In 2025, Power Ford delivered a record-setting 1,698 new Ford vehicles, marking the strongest sales performance in the dealership's history. This milestone represents a 22.6% year-over-year increase compared to 2024, when Power Ford sold 1,385 new vehicles. The sustained growth underscores rising consumer trust and continued momentum in one of the most competitive automotive markets in the Southwest.

"This achievement belongs entirely to our team," said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner and General Manager of Power Ford. "I am incredibly proud of the people who show up every day with discipline, integrity, and a commitment to doing right by our customers. The results reflect a culture built on accountability, consistency, and taking care of the communities we serve."

Power Ford's performance in 2025 also reinforces its standing as the most awarded Ford dealership in New Mexico. Earlier this year, the dealership was recognized as a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence, an honor reserved for dealerships that demonstrate exceptional customer satisfaction and operational performance. Power Ford was also named Best New Car Dealership by Albuquerque The Magazine in 2025, further validating its leadership in both sales and customer experience.

As Albuquerque drivers continue to choose Power Ford for their next vehicle, the dealership remains focused on delivering value, transparency, and long-term relationships. Its trademarked promise, "Better Deal. Better Experience.", reflects a commitment to earning trust one customer at a time.

With record sales, regional recognition, and a growing list of industry honors, Power Ford enters the next year positioned for continued growth while staying rooted in the community that made its success possible.

About Power Ford

Power Ford is a leading Ford dealership based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with over 30+ years of serving customers statewide, offering a full lineup of new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, and a comprehensive Ford service and parts operation. Power Ford is committed to delivering a customer-first experience grounded in transparency, performance, and community impact.

