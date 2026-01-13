Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, and BRIAND, a specialist player that brings together the best construction expertise (concrete, wood, metal) in a responsible approach, announce the signing of a partnership aimed at increasing the use of Hoffmann Green decarbonized cements in BRIAND Construction projects to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon construction sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This partnership with BRIAND goes beyond a simple commercial agreement: it is a true alliance between two companies that share the same vision of a more sustainable and environmentally responsible construction sector. BRIAND has been with us since the beginning, sharing our technical standards and spirit of innovation. Together, we are demonstrating that it is possible to combine performance, competitiveness, and decarbonization on a large scale."

Jean-François BARRÈRE, CEO of BRIAND Construction, added: "This partnership is a major step forward: it enables us to massively increase the use of low-carbon cement in our projects. We share the same conviction: change will only happen if we work together, combining the complementary expertise of our two companies to promote more responsible construction."

For BRIAND Construction, between the first tests initiated in the summer of 2022 and today, the company has contributed to the use of 7,500 m³ of HOFFMANN concrete in its operations.

The year 2025 was a turning point for BRIAND Construction, with a 30% increase in HOFFMANN concrete production. These concretes guarantee the same strength, durability, and insurability as conventional concrete structures. We therefore offer our customers the same guarantees, while reducing the carbon footprint of their buildings.

After participating in the construction of their H2 plant, BRIAND confirms its commitment to Hoffmann Green, a relationship based on trust and concrete successes.

Two complementary players with a shared vision

With locations all over France, BRIAND designs, industrializes, and builds concrete, wood, and metal structures, either in separate macro-lots or as turnkey projects. With 1,030 employees, 14 locations, and revenue of €290 million in 2024, BRIAND draws on its integrated expertise to offer technical, economical, and sustainable solutions that closely meet its customers' needs. Driven by its raison d'être, "Building better, together," the company places innovation, responsibility, and carbon footprint reduction at the heart of its strategy.

Building on this vision, BRIAND has found a partner in Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies to help it achieve its low-carbon goals. Together, they combine the former's construction expertise with the latter's carbon-free technology to offer concrete and sustainable solutions to the construction sector. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies develops and markets a new generation of clinker-free cements, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional cement. These innovative cements offer a high-performance, reliable, and sustainable alternative.

A concrete partnership for more sustainable construction

With this new step, BRIAND intends to accelerate the use of Hoffmann Green cements in several of its applications-offices, tertiary buildings, educational facilities, logistics, parking lots, shade structures, and temporary structures-with the ambition of significantly increasing the share of Hoffmann Green solutions in its projects. After several successful test phases between 2022 and 2024, followed by initial successful projects in 2024 and 2025, this agreement formalizes a long-standing collaboration and paves the way for a larger-scale rollout of Hoffmann Green's 0% clinker solutions within BRIAND.

This partnership also represents a significant development opportunity for Hoffmann Green, which sees BRIAND as a long-standing, trusted partner and a strategic ally in the deployment of its technologies in a wide range of highly technical applications. It illustrates the strength of the bond between the two companies since Hoffmann Green's inception and the renewed confidence of one of its earliest industrial supporters.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT BRIAND

For three generations, BRIAND has been supporting the transformation of the construction sector by combining industrial tradition and innovation. As a leading French player, it designs and builds metal, wood, and concrete structures, using an integrated approach that covers everything from engineering and manufacturing to on-site installation.

BRIAND places innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility at the heart of its projects, with the conviction that tomorrow's construction must be designed today.

For more information: https://www.briand.fr/

