With more than a decade of experience, Weks works with individuals, couples, and public figures navigating modern relationship challenges, from early dating decisions to long-term partnership dynamics. Her practice focuses on relationship readiness, emotional awareness, and communication skills, areas she identifies as largely underserved in mainstream dating culture.

Her approach integrates attachment theory, neurobiological principles, and conflict-resolution frameworks into a structured methodology designed to support sustainable, emotionally healthy relationships.

Her expertise has been featured in national and international media, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Maxim. Weks has also appeared on multiple television programs, including The Tamron Hall Show, The Doctors, The Mediator with Ice-T, FOX News programming, and more, contributing professional insight on intimacy, communication, and relationship dynamics.

In addition to private coaching, Weks offers The Weks Selective, a membership-based matchmaking service operating in New York City, Washington, D.C., and select global markets. Drawing on her early career in recruitment, the service emphasizes strategic vetting, pre-relationship coaching, and curated introductions, with a focus on long-term compatibility rather than high-volume matching.

Weks has shared stages with recognized leaders in personal development and relational wellness, including Lisa Nichols, John Gray, and Alison Armstrong. Across all areas of her work, she emphasizes that successful relationships are built through intentional self-awareness, skill development, and aligned values-not chemistry alone.

About Megan Weks

Megan Weks is a relationship coach and matchmaker specializing in relationship readiness, emotional intelligence, and modern matchmaking. Based in the New York metropolitan area, she works with private clients and public figures through one-on-one coaching, media commentary, and a curated matchmaking service focused on depth, clarity, and long-term connection.

