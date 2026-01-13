New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Francesco Salomoni, a New York-based tarot reader, historian, and educator, has completed a successful tour of Southern California, where he delivered a series of public readings and lectures at independent bookstores and spiritual shops across the region. The tour marks a period of expanded national engagement for Salomoni, whose work continues to attract audiences interested in historically grounded, culturally informed approaches to tarot.

Francesco Salomoni Concludes Southern California Tour

During the tour, Salomoni appeared at multiple venues throughout Southern California, presenting lectures on the origins and evolution of tarot alongside public reading sessions. Attendance across the events reflected sustained interest in tarot as a structured interpretive system rather than a predictive practice, a distinction that has become central to Salomoni's work as both a practitioner and educator.

Following the tour, Salomoni has opened a new private office in Manhattan, located at Broadway and West 26th Street. The new space expands his New York presence and provides a dedicated setting for private consultations with clients from the arts, business, and creative sectors. From this office, Salomoni meets individuals seeking guidance on professional direction, decision-making, and personal development, continuing his focus on clarity, structure, and practical insight.

The new location complements Salomoni's existing practice in Chelsea and reflects growing demand for in-person consultations. In addition to private sessions, his long-running Wednesday evening readings at a French restaurant in New York City have become a regular fixture, with attendance frequently exceeding capacity and guests often waiting in line.

In addition to his consultation practice, Salomoni continues to lecture and teach internationally. His educational programs, including his ongoing course Practical Tarot, remain fully booked, and his consultation calendar operates on a waitlist basis. He conducts sessions and lectures in English, Spanish, and Italian, serving an international clientele.

The Southern California tour and the opening of the new Manhattan office represent a continued expansion of Salomoni's work beyond New York, while maintaining a consistent methodological focus rooted in scholarship, discipline, and practical application.

About Francesco Salomoni

Francesco Salomoni is a tarot reader, historian, and educator based in New York City. With over three decades of study and practice, he integrates historical research, intuitive interpretation, and structured analysis to support clients and students seeking clarity and understanding through tarot.

