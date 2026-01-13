"The internet will never be safe for our kids" says Rebel Internet CEO

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of news that Grok AI can been used to make sexualised images of minors, Rebel Internet calls on the Government and fellow broadband providers to protect children from unfiltered access to the internet.

It is six months since the Online Safety Act came into effect in the UK, yet the internet is a more dangerous place than ever. As Ofcom pressures Elon Musk's company to act, Rebel Internet believes that it is Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that must do more to help families safely navigate life online.

The Grok AI scandal proves how futile the Online Safety Act will be if we only go after the content creators. Enforcing Ofcom's Protection of Children Codes, which outline measures that websites, apps and search engines must take to shield children from harmful content, is a futile game of whack-a-mole when ISPs could be doing more of the heavy lifting.

ISPs are not required by Ofcom to take any measures to improve online safety for children, but Tucker George, CEO and co-founder of Rebel Internet, thinks this is a missed opportunity: "Broadband providers have a unique ability to allow customers to take control of their internet access at a network level, but none of the legacy providers bother. Ofcom ought to force them to shoulder some responsibility, just as they had to step in about their misleading annual price rises."

By contrast, George claims that Rebel Internet was founded to challenge the legacy providers and give customers what they actually need, including helpful tools for harried parents. All Rebel customers have access to a free Home Wi-Fi app, with a full suite of parental control features. These include Content Filtering and Adblocking that can be adjusted for each user, plus unique tools like Focus, which temporarily disables access to certain distracting apps or devices, and Timeout, which blocks internet access to limit screentime.

A parent of four himself, George went on to say; "Safety online is too important to ignore, and it's time for providers to face up to their responsibilities. We can't rid the internet of its evils, but we can help you control it. While Big Broadband companies focus on extracting profit from their loyal customers, Rebel thinks about how we can better help the people we serve. It really is time for a rebellion."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Rebel Internet

Rebel is an Internet Service Provider that offers residential Wi-Fi, fibre broadband, static IP, and digital home phone services. Rebel is committed to using the latest in broadband and Wi-Fi technology, fair and transparent pricing, and premium customer service to provide an unrivalled home internet experience.

Rebel positions itself as the only credible national alternative to the outdated Big Broadband providers BT, Virgin, Sky, TalkTalk, and Vodafone. Rebel serves over 30m households across the UK via the OpenReach and CityFibre networks.

Visit rebelinternet.uk for more information and to check availability.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-internet-will-never-be-safe-for-our-kids-says-rebel-internet-ceo-302660103.html