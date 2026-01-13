Medium Rare: Guy Fieri Brings World's Biggest Tailgate to Bay Area for Big Game Weekend: Guy's Flavortown Tailgate Presented by SpotOn

Headlined by Loud Luxury & Tucker Wetmore, the Gameday Tailgate on Sunday, Feb. 8, Will Feature the Best of the Bay's Iconic Food Scene and Admission is FREE for Thousands of Fans

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / The world's biggest tailgate is heading to the Bay, and it's free for thousands of fans. NorCal native, Mayor of Flavortown, and culinary icon Guy Fieri, alongside presenting sponsor SpotOn, is bringing Guy's Flavortown Tailgate presented by SpotOn to the Bay Area for its fourth year, welcoming 10,000+ fans to the largest FREE, all-ages pre-kickoff celebration of Big Game Weekend with live performances by Loud Luxury and Tucker Wetmore. Taking place Sunday, February 8, from 11:30AM-3:30PM PT at Cow Palace, the event delivers a one-of-a-kind community tailgate experience designed for locals and visitors alike, celebrating Guy's gameday culinary creations, Northern California food, hospitality, and culture with live entertainment alongside Flavortown-level energy just hours before kickoff. General admission is completely FREE, plus VIP All Inclusive Open Bar & Dining Tickets will be available with fans able to register now at GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

As fierce champions of small businesses, Guy Fieri has partnered with presenting sponsor SpotOn, the leading technology platform built to support independent restaurants, to bring his lifelong passion for local food communities to life on a massive scale. A celebration of the Bay Area's culinary scene - putting local flavor front and center while giving fans direct access to the chefs, concepts, and hospitality that define the region. Long known for spotlighting hometown favorites through Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri side by side with SpotOn are turning that mission into a full-scale culinary extravaganza in the Bay with their very own "Built in the Bay" zone.

Local fans and out-of-town visitors will experience the best of the Bay's iconic food scene through Built in the Bay, an immersive culinary showcase presented by SpotOn that brings together standout local restaurants including Waterbar, Palm House, Slanted Door, World Wrapps, El Castillito, and China Live. The experience is complemented by a lineup of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives favorites curated by Guy Fieri himself, alongside additional culinary and moments from partners including Velveeta, Best Foods, Carnival Cruise Line, Bota Box, King's Hawaiian and Sabra - all featuring must-try dishes and curated cocktails within one expansive festival setting. Beyond the food, fans can explore a dynamic festival footprint filled with gameday football-inspired activations, custom craft cocktails from Pendleton Whisky, signature sauces from Flavortown Sauce, exclusive merchandise, and interactive moments designed to celebrate the Bay Area's culinary community and welcome fans of all ages. This year, together with Hellmann's, Food Recovery Network (FRN) will serve as the official food recovery partner for the second consecutive year. FRN is the largest student-led movement recovering surplus food in the U.S. The 2025 inaugural Tailgate recovery helped provide nearly 8,000 meals to people experiencing hunger.

General admission is completely FREE, with registration available at GuysFlavortownTailgate.com. Fans looking to upgrade and guarantee their entry can purchase a Taste of Flavortown Ticket starting at $49.99 all-in no-fee pricing and enjoy fast-track-entry, two of Guy's Custom Concepts and tons of free samples. Limited All-Inclusive VIP ticket options starting at $199.99 all-in no-fee prices will also be available for fans looking to upgrade their game-day experience with a 4-Hour Premium Open Bar, VIP Lounge, Fast Track Entry, air-conditioned bathrooms and more.

In a powerful show of gratitude and community impact, Guy Fieri and Carnival Cruise Line's longstanding commitments to honoring members of the military will take center stage at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate through a special partnership. As part of this initiative, 2,000 veterans will receive guaranteed access to the event, and 10 deserving heroes will be awarded a Carnival cruise vacation. In addition, Guy and SpotOn will celebrate and reward the people who work hard every day at our favorite restaurants in the Bay Area.Select local food service workers will receive guaranteed access to the event, courtesy of SpotOn.

Live Music, Celebrities & Flavortown Energy

It wouldn't be a Flavortown Tailgate without the heat. The 2026 event will feature live performances by Loud Luxury and Tucker Wetmore, surprise celebrity appearances, athlete moments, and mainstage takeovers designed to keep the crowd fired up from gates open through kickoff.

"Coming into year four, there is no other Big Game Weekend event like the Flavortown Tailgate," said Northern California native Guy Fieri. "As per usual, we're throwing the biggest tailgate of the year and the best part, it's free! Family friendly, killer music and of course, food and booze everywhere - you're not gonna want to miss kicking off Big Game Sunday the Flavortown way!"

SpotOn Powers the Experience

As the official restaurant technology partner, SpotOn will power the entire festival with hits from the "Built in the Bay" area to seamless, lightning-fast onsite ordering and payments. Restaurants and bars including Waterbar, Palm House, Slanted Door, World Wrapps, El Castillito and China Live at the festival will be using SpotOn's countertop and handheld point-of-sale technology, keeping lines short and ensuring all 10,000+ fans are fed fast - reinforcing its mission to help independent restaurants thrive.

"Guy and SpotOn both got their start in the Bay Area, so bringing this party back home on game day feels pretty special," said Kevin Bryla, Chief Marketing Officer at SpotOn. "We've got the same love for restaurants and the people behind them, which is why we're excited to feature some of our favorite local clients in the 'Built in the Bay' experience. This is hospitality at its best. Amazing food, even better people, and showing up for the operators who make it all happen, every single day."

SpotOn's "Built in the Bay" zone will feature four iconic Bay Area restaurants and two cocktail bars serving up dishes and drinks that showcase the best of the region. Fans can expect incredible quality, bold and unexpected flavor profiles, and a lineup that reflects the diversity and creativity of the Bay Area restaurant scene.

Further enhancing the festival experience, partners will be popping up with curated activations for all guests to enjoy.

Velveeta knows drip isn't just about creamy, melty cheese - it's about showing up, showing out and living boldly. Bringing the "extra" to every moment from tailgate to touchdown. Velveeta is bringing this energy to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate with an activation that's dripping in game-day swagger. Fans can enjoy cheesy, indulgent Velveeta tailgate staples and unapologetically strut their gameday fits in the Drip Tunnel for a chance to score the latest Drip Drop merch.

As an official sponsor, Anheuser-Busch will feature Bud Light and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer prominently across the festival through fan activations and an epic onstage Bud Light Cheers moment. Fans 21+ can stop by the Bud Light Tailgate Activation to grab a beer and win special prizes throughout the day.

Sabra is serving up the ultimate flavor experience for the big game! Get ready to Dip into Flavortown with bold, delicious tastes and legendary football vibes. Score big by sampling Sabra's fan-favorite dips: Enjoy smooth, creamy Classic, savor the flavor of Spinach Artichoke and bring the heat with Supremely Spicy! Strike a pose with football stars, grab ready-to-go hummus snack packs, and don't miss the action on the main stage - your chance to snag Sabra swag is just a play away!

Carnival CruiseLine returns with a delicious activation featuring a bite you can only get onboard Carnival cruise ships at Guy's Burger Joint. In a heartfelt moment, Guy Fieri and Carnival will give away 2,000 tickets to veterans, host a Mainstage Salute to members of the military, and award a cruise to 10 lucky heroes live on stage. Fans can also enter to win VIP tickets via GuysFlavortownTailgate.com/CarnivalUltimateGiveaway.

Bota Box wines invites fans to a spicy, sweet and saucy chicken wing and wine pairing experience spotlighting winning recipes and pairings from the "Wing It with Bota" contest. Guests can sample wing recipes and Bota Box wine pairings from regional contest finalists while contestants face off live on the main stage. Entries will be judged by football legends who will pick the Grand Prize entry - earning the winner seats at the Big Game.

Pendleton Whisky serves as the official whisky partner of the festival, offering custom-crafted cocktails throughout the grounds and inside the Guy x Pendleton Big Game Day Saloon, a western-inspired bar experience complete with mechanical bull riding.

Hellmann's/Best Foods, America's #1 mayonnaise, is turning up the flavor on game day with samples of the ultimate Big Game sandwich - packed with rich, creamy goodness that will have fans coming back for an encore all weekend long.

King's Hawaiian returns to Guy's Flavortown Tailgate as a long-standing partner, bringing the spirit of football and the heart of tailgating together through its signature flavor and Aloha spirit. Designed as THE pre-game destination, the oversized King's Hawaiian activation immerses fans in everything they love about football game days - fun energy, irresistible sliders, and shared moments with fellow fans. Guests will experience the ultimate Slider Sunday firsthand, including an all-new slider created exclusively for the celebration, reinforcing King's Hawaiian as an essential part of football's most cherished tradition: the tailgate.

Verizon keeps fans connected as the exclusive wireless and cellular partner of Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Verizon customers can access exclusive tickets through Verizon Access on the My Verizon app and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast lane.

BeatBox Beverages is rolling into Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate in signature style with its iconic BeatBus, delivering high-energy Party Punch vibes all day long. All attendees can enjoy BeatBox at the BeatBus and bar.

Flavortown Sauces will feature a hand-selected lineup of Guy Fieri's own signature Flavortown Sauces, including the 2025 Sauce of the Year, Top Secret Sauce, and other crowd favorites like Kickin' Chipotle, and Smokin' Hickory BBQ. These sauces will be perfectly paired with tailgate bites across the festival.

Santo Tequila: Santo Spirits is proud to feature its award-winning, additive-free 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, at Guy's Flavortown Tailgate. Founded by Rock-and-Roll-Hall-of-Famer Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri himself, three expressions of this legendary super premium tequila will be offered on-site at the Tailgate: Blanco Tequila, Reposado Tequila and Añejo Tequila. www.santospirit.com

About Guy Fieri

Chef restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of FlavorTown and the face of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde Vineyard, Santo Tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the leading restaurant software and payment companies providing the technology and support that helps local restaurants - and the people who run them - to succeed on their own terms. Known for its flexible, cloud-based technology and personalized support, SpotOn offers an end-to-end platform to accept payments, boost revenue, streamline operations, and create exceptional guest experiences. From seamless and efficient point-of-sale systems to integrated restaurant management solutions, SpotOn builds technology that "works the way you work" and backs it up with a 24/7 team of experts that make sure it always does - with fairness, flexibility, and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with iconic personalities and brands to create live event properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

For more info, visit Medium-Rare.com. Register for Guy's Flavortown Tailgate Presented by SpotOn at https://guysflavortowntailgate.com/.

