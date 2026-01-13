Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
13.01.2026 19:02 Uhr
CampusWorks Launches CampusLens, a Human-Centered, AI-Powered Analytics Solution for Real-Time Student Success

New services-first offering combines predictive analytics, AI, and expert guidance to help institutions anticipate needs and act faster on student success

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / CampusWorks is proud to announce the launch of CampusLens, a powerful new service that pairs enhanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with expert guidance to help higher education leaders act faster to improve student success.

Historically, institutional data has been retrospective - valuable for understanding past performance but insufficient for anticipating future needs. CampusLens changes that.

By harnessing predictive analytics, CampusLens empowers institutions to answer forward-looking questions like: "Which students may need extra support this semester?""Which courses will fill quickly?" and "What skills will tomorrow's workforce demand that will lead to jobs in our community?"

The goal is to foster a culture of data-informed decision-making that drives student success and institutional resilience.

The launch of CampusLens is timely because higher education is facing complex challenges - from shifting enrollment patterns to evolving workforce demands. Leaders need a solution that helps them see what's coming, not just what's already happened. CampusLens gives them both visibility and actionable strategies for driving student success.

CampusLens delivers specialized lenses that provide predictive insights across the student lifecycle:

EnrollmentLens: Streamlines recruitment efforts, helping institutions attract students more efficiently and cost-effectively.

RetentionLens: Identifies at-risk students early and enables personalized interventions to keep them on track.

CareerLens: Connects classroom learning to career pathways, aligning academic programs with real-time labor market needs.

What sets CampusLens apart is its services-first model, which pairs institutions with CampusWorks' team of data scientists, developers, and technical specialists. These experts work side by side with campus teams, providing hands-on training and practical tools. By keeping humans firmly in the loop, CampusLens augments - not replaces - staff expertise, making data more useful, accessible, and actionable at every level of the institution.

"CampusLens isn't just another analytics tool - it's a services-first solution that helps institutions move from insight to action faster," said Liz Murphy, CEO of CampusWorks. "As a services company, we built CampusLens to be practical, accessible, and genuinely useful for the people doing the work."

About CampusWorks:
CampusWorks partners with colleges and universities to build resilient, future-ready institutions where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. Guided by a deep commitment to student success and institutional sustainability, the company helps higher education leaders address complex challenges and achieve bold goals. CampusWorks' team of experts combines strategic insight with hands-on experience to deliver tailored solutions in technology, strategy, and operations. Learn more at campusworksinc.com.

Media Contact:
Laurel Stiller
Sr. Director, Marketing
CampusWorks
lstiller@campusworksinc.com
541-954-1402

SOURCE: CampusWorks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/campusworks-launches-campuslens-a-human-centered-ai-powered-analy-1126688

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
