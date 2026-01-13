Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 19:14 Uhr
ERP Advisors Group Offers a Free Live Event Exploring the Purpose & Value of AI Agents

On Thursday, January 15th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will evaluate why growing businesses should invest in emerging agentic AI technology, and how those tools are revolutionizing business operations.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will discuss what agentic AI actually is, and the role it will play in ensuring organizations get the most from their enterprise software investments.

Agentic AI is a ubiquitous buzzword this year, and many operational and financial executives are expected to begin implement AI strategies. However, as a quickly emerging technology, it can be difficult to find answers about what agentic AI really means, where it can provide real value today or in the near future, and how it fits into existing technology stacks.

  • To kick off 2026, Shawn Windle will utilize his expertise to discuss:

  • What AI agents are, and what Agentic AI means.

  • How businesses are currently using Agentic AI.

  • The value proposition of Agentic AI alongside emerging technology advancements.

  • Impact Agentic AI is having on ERP vendors

  • How you should prepare for Agentic AI

Open registration is available at https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast:

https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/how-ai-agents-will-revolutionize-erp-and-business-operations

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/how-ai-agents-will-revolutionize-erp-and-business-operations

Media Contact Information:
Elizabeth Jones
info@erpadvisorsgroup.com

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erp-advisors-group-offers-a-free-live-event-exploring-the-purpos-1126585

