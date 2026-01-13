Alta Semper Capital LLP ("Alta Semper"), a London-based private equity firm focused on healthcare and consumer investments in high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured USD 57.5 million in commitments to Alta Semper Growth Fund II. These commitments come from a consortium of investors including the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This landmark partnership was signified earlier today with a momentous signing ceremony held at a Government Ministry in Cairo.

Andrew McDowell (EIB), Cheick Oumar Sylla (IFC), Gelsomina Vigliotti (EIB), Rania Al-Mashat (Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation of Egypt), Bassel Rahmy (MSMEDA), Afsane Jetha (CEO, Alta Semper) and Mark Bryson-Richardson MBE (British Ambassador to Egypt) at the signing ceremony in Cairo. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The EIB Group, comprising the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund, has committed USD 37.5 million, while the IFC has committed USD 20.0 million. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the Fund's fundraising journey and reinforces the unwavering institutional support for Alta Semper's differentiated investment strategy.

Alta Semper Growth Fund II is targeting a total fund size of USD 150 million. It focuses on scaling market-leading healthcare and consumer businesses that improve access to affordable, high-quality products and services across Africa and other select growth markets. The Fund places particular emphasis on primary care, preventative medicine, diagnostics, medical devices, digital health, consumer wellness platforms and disruptive technology.

The EIB's investment is strongly aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU Global Health Strategy, supporting resilient health systems and regional manufacturing capacity. The IFC's commitment builds on a long-standing partnership, having previously served as an anchor investor in Alta Semper Fund I. This reflects a shared mandate to promote private-sector development, job creation, and health equity in emerging markets.

Along with the EIB and IFC, MSMEDA, the Egyptian government authority, attended the signing ceremony to represent their own commitment to the Fund. Expected to conclude in the coming months, MSMEDA's involvement supports the growth of medium-sized enterprises, particularly in the healthcare and consumer goods sectors, facilitating vital job opportunities within Egypt.

Together, these commitments will provide long-term patient capital to high-impact businesses across MENA and SSA. The Fund is expected to contribute to inclusive economic growth, strengthen local supply chains, promote high ESG standards, and support thousands of jobs across its portfolio.

Alta Semper has already begun deploying capital from Growth Fund II into high-impact assets. These include MYDAWA, East Africa's leading digital health platform, and Allmed Group, a global medical device company specializing in blood purification and renal care solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Afsane Jetha, Managing Partner and CEO of Alta Semper, said:

"Securing commitments from the EIB Group and the IFC is a strong endorsement of Alta Semper's strategy and track record. These partnerships significantly enhance our ability to scale high-quality healthcare and consumer businesses, accelerate the adoption of technology, and deepen our impact on the ground. Our ambition is to help build resilient, equitable, and future-proof health ecosystems that deliver meaningful outcomes for communities while generating attractive returns for our investors."

