13.01.2026 19:50 Uhr
Mulberry Wealth Securities Highlights Strengthening Global IPO Pipeline Ahead of 2026

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Mulberry Wealth Securities today provides market commentary on the evolving global initial public offering (IPO) environment, noting growing momentum and a broadening pipeline of companies expected to consider public listings throughout 2026.

Following a period of subdued issuance driven by macroeconomic uncertainty, equity capital markets showed renewed stability during 2025, creating more constructive conditions for companies evaluating a transition to public markets. Entering 2026, market observers continue to point to improving sentiment across major financial centres, supported by easing inflation pressures, clearer interest-rate expectations, and improved access to capital.

Across global markets, a diverse range of late-stage private companies are reportedly exploring IPO pathways. These span sectors including technology, digital infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and defence, reflecting a more balanced and diversified listing environment than in prior cycles. Europe, the United States, and parts of Asia-Pacific are all expected to play a role in the next phase of public market activity, as exchanges seek to attract high-quality issuers with established revenue profiles and scalable business models.

In parallel, the pre-IPO segment continues to attract attention as companies remain private for longer periods before seeking public listings. This extended runway has contributed to greater operational maturity at the point of listing, reinforcing the importance of transparency, governance, and financial resilience in the IPO process. As access to information improves, a broader range of market participants are increasingly engaging with developments in the IPO and pre-IPO ecosystem.

"Public listings are once again becoming an important focal point within global capital markets," said Richard Carver, Head of Global Markets at Mulberry Wealth Securities. "As conditions stabilise, we are seeing a wider set of companies reassess their public market ambitions, while investors are closely monitoring new listings as indicators of broader economic confidence."

The anticipated 2026 IPO environment also reflects evolving sectoral themes, including artificial intelligence and data infrastructure, digital payments, healthcare innovation, and strategic industrial capabilities. These trends underscore the role of IPO markets as a mechanism for capital formation and long-term corporate growth, while highlighting the importance of disciplined market participation.

Mulberry Wealth Securities emphasises that developments in IPO activity should be viewed within the context of broader market conditions and individual risk considerations. Public listings remain subject to regulatory approvals, market volatility, and issuer-specific factors that can influence timing and outcomes.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial product advice, investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation. It has been prepared without considering any investor's objectives, financial situation, or needs, and individuals should assess its suitability and seek independent professional advice where required. Mulberry Securities Pty Ltd (ABN 81 646 836 624) is authorised and regulated by the ASIC under AFSL 530 658 and operates internationally, including in the United States and EMEA region, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and no warranty is given regarding the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

Media Representative

Mr. George Wright
Marketing Executive
george.wright@mulberry-wealth.com
+44 203 883 6870

SOURCE: Mulberry Wealth Securities



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mulberry-wealth-securities-highlights-strengthening-global-ipo-p-1126843

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
