Middle East Media Research Institute: Visit The MEMRI Iran Studies Project Website For The Latest On The Ongoing Anti-Regime Protests In Iran - And More

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Since the start of wave of anti-regime protests in Iran, the new reports and clips that have been added to the massive MEMRI Iran Studies Project archive have focused on reactions to the protests, including translations of statements by regime officials, Islamic scholars, and others, and research and analysis regarding ramifications.

The MEMRI Iran Studies Project monitors and analyzes Iranian media on a day-to-day basis, maintaining the largest archive of translated Iranian media content from the past 28 years comprising thousands of hours of translations from Iranian broadcast and online media and hundreds of original analyses on issues of vital importance. These issues include the ongoing impact of the June 12-day war - one outcome of which is today's protests -as well as nearly three decades of research on Iran's relentless pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missile capability; the activity of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and IRGC Qods Force that exports the Islamic Revolution to other countries; speeches and statements by regime leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a succession of presidents, from Ahmadinejad to Pezeshkian, along with army, IRGC, Basij, and Qods Force officials; sermons by senior religious figures; and more.

One important focus of the project is reformists inside Iran, including women's and human rights activists and others.

Iranian Majles Speaker Mohammed-Baqer Qalibaf Threatens Trump: Come, So You Can See What Catastrophe Befalls American Forces; You Will Be Burned by Iran's Defenders; We Will Teach These Oppressive Rulers Some Manners - 01/12/26

Iranian Ambassador To China Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli: We Are Not Like Venezuela - We Have All The Offensive And Defensive Measures Necessary To Deal A Regrettable Response To The U.S. - 01/09/26

Former Iranian Diplomat Amir Mousavi: I Don't Rule Out The Possibility That Iran Will Initiate An Attack To Discipline The Americans, Trump, And The Zionists; Trump Needs To Be Humbled And Disciplined; Only Cowards Fear Him, And Iranians Are No Cowards - 01/09/26

Top Iranian Official Hassan Rahimpour-Azghadi: Iran Should Capture Trump Like The U.S. Captured Maduro; 'This Savage Yellow Dog Must Pay The Price'; Sabotage, Arson, And Car Ramming Can Be Carried Out In Every U.S. State And City - 01/09/26

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei On Nationwide Unrest: Currency Hikes Are 'Not Natural' And Engineered By The Enemy; Rioters Should Be Put In Their Place - 'We Will Bring The Enemy Down To Its Knees'; Crowd Chants 'Death To America! Death To Israel!' - 01/03/26

Widespread Anti-Regime Protests Across Iran: Protesters Chant 'Death To Khamenei; Death To The Dictator!' Burn Statue Of IRGC Qods Force Commander Qasem Soleimani; Regime Forces Open Fire On Protesters - 01/03/26

Iranian Protesters In Tehran Chant: 'Palestine And Gaza, Sacrifice Both For Iran,' 'This Is The Year Of Bloodshed, Seyyed Ali [Khamenei] Will Be Toppled'; Videos Show Security Forces Fleeing Demonstrators - 12/29/25

Hizbullah Opponents In Lebanon Support Anti-Regime Protests In Iran - While Voicing Fears That This Regime May Order Hizbullah To Spark Civil War In Lebanon Or Instigate A Conflict With Israel - 01/13/26

Senior IRGC Advisor Mohammad Reza Naqdi: The Americans Will Realize That They Cannot Control Even The Western Hemisphere - And That They Have Bitten Off More Than They Can Chew; We Are Waiting For The Christian Resistance To Join The Islamic Resistance - 01/12/26

State Press In Qatar, Saudi Arabia Deliberately Ignoring Escalating Anti-Regime Protests In Iran - 01/12/26

Spiritual Leader Of Iranian Sunni Muslims Mawlawi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzahi Warns: Iran Has Intensified 'Restrictions And Security Pressures' On Country's Largest Sunni Mosque And 'Affiliated Institutions' - 01/08/26

Forced Disappearance Of Baloch Civilians By The Islamic Republic Of Iran's Forces - 01/07/26

