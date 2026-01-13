Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NationWide Self Storage Announces Industry-Leading Value on 10x10 Storage Units In Vancouver

Premium Storage Solutions Paired with Exceptional Move-In Incentives from $239/Month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage is proud to announce one of the most compelling storage offers in Metro Vancouver, delivering outstanding value for customers seeking secure, convenient, and cost-effective self-storage solutions.

For a limited time, customers can secure a 10x10 storage unit for just $239 per month, complemented by the first month free and 50% off the following two months. To further enhance the value of this offer, NationWide Self Storage is also including a FREE Unlimited Monthly VIP Car Wash Membership, valued at $79.95 per month, for the duration of the customer's stay.

This exclusive promotion reflects NationWide Self Storage's commitment to delivering more than just space. Customers benefit from modern, clean, and secure facilities, flexible rental terms, and value-added incentives designed to make moving and storing easier and more affordable.

"Our goal is to lead the market not only in pricing, but in overall customer value," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "By combining competitive rates with meaningful incentives like free rent, discounted months, and a complimentary VIP car wash membership, we're redefining what customers can expect from a self-storage provider."

NationWide Self Storage facilities feature advanced security systems, bright and well-maintained units, and convenient access options tailored to both residential and business storage needs. As a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, NationWide continues to invest in customer experience, innovation, and community-focused service.

This promotion is available for a limited time and subject to availability.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit a NationWide Self Storage location today or contact a storage expert to learn more about this limited-time offer.

About NationWide Self Storage
NationWide Self Storage is a Canadian-owned and operated self-storage provider offering state-of-the-art, secure, and affordable storage solutions across British Columbia. With a focus on customer service, innovation, and value, NationWide delivers storage that goes beyond space-providing peace of mind.

Media Contact:
Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage
778-357-0700
hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca
https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-announces-industry-leading-value-on-10x1-1126853

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.