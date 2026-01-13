NationWide Self Storage Announces Industry-Leading Value on 10x10 Storage Units In Vancouver

Premium Storage Solutions Paired with Exceptional Move-In Incentives from $239/Month

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage is proud to announce one of the most compelling storage offers in Metro Vancouver, delivering outstanding value for customers seeking secure, convenient, and cost-effective self-storage solutions.

For a limited time, customers can secure a 10x10 storage unit for just $239 per month, complemented by the first month free and 50% off the following two months. To further enhance the value of this offer, NationWide Self Storage is also including a FREE Unlimited Monthly VIP Car Wash Membership, valued at $79.95 per month, for the duration of the customer's stay.

This exclusive promotion reflects NationWide Self Storage's commitment to delivering more than just space. Customers benefit from modern, clean, and secure facilities, flexible rental terms, and value-added incentives designed to make moving and storing easier and more affordable.

"Our goal is to lead the market not only in pricing, but in overall customer value," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "By combining competitive rates with meaningful incentives like free rent, discounted months, and a complimentary VIP car wash membership, we're redefining what customers can expect from a self-storage provider."

NationWide Self Storage facilities feature advanced security systems, bright and well-maintained units, and convenient access options tailored to both residential and business storage needs. As a proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, NationWide continues to invest in customer experience, innovation, and community-focused service.

This promotion is available for a limited time and subject to availability.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit a NationWide Self Storage location today or contact a storage expert to learn more about this limited-time offer.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a Canadian-owned and operated self-storage provider offering state-of-the-art, secure, and affordable storage solutions across British Columbia. With a focus on customer service, innovation, and value, NationWide delivers storage that goes beyond space-providing peace of mind.

