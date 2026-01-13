McCormick Systems: McCormick Helps Contractors Build Reputations With Accurate Estimating

CHANDLER, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / McCormick Systems, Foundation Software's leading electrical estimating software, released "Building an Estimating Reputation With Advanced Construction Bidding Software" to help contractors start 2026 with sharper, more reliable bids. This guide shows contractors how to create precise, professional bids that build client trust and win higher-value projects.

In today's competitive construction market, estimating errors create a devastating compound effect. With 20-30% of construction projects exceeding cost estimates due to inaccurate bidding, contractors face not only eroded profits but damaged reputations that cost them future opportunities. As contractors plan their 2026 pipeline, tightening estimating accuracy early can pay off across every bid that follows.

"Estimating accuracy isn't just about winning bids - it's about building the professional standing that gets you invited to the table," said Paul Wheaton, President of McCormick Systems. "Clients remember construction companies who deliver without cost overruns or delays. That reliability becomes your calling card for future opportunities."

The guide provides specific, actionable strategies contractors can use to start the year with stronger estimating habits:

Standardize estimating processes by using templates, cost databases and takeoff tools that ensure every bid follows the same logic. This consistency reduces errors during construction and gives clients confidence in predictable outcomes.

Document your assumptions clearly by listing wage rates, material allowances and potential site challenges directly in proposals. This transparency shows professionalism and prevents misunderstandings that damage trust.

Compare estimates to actual costs through post-job reviews. Measuring where bids were accurate - and where they missed - helps contractors refine their estimating and demonstrate continuous improvement to clients.

Build referral networks through proven reliability, using satisfied clients and project partners as advocates.

This resource emphasizes that documented, transparent estimating practices are often the deciding factor in winning premium commercial projects and government contracts, where demonstrated reliability shines through when bids are neck and neck.

McCormick's MEP takeoff and estimating software supports this reputation-building process with automated calculations, real-time supplier pricing, trade-specific databases and professional proposal tools.

Contractors can apply these practices on their next 2026 bid cycle to reduce costly overruns and strengthen client trust.

Read the complete guide here and start 2026 with stronger bids.

