Pulsiam Announces NERIS Integration for SafetyNet One, Streamlining Fire Incident Reporting and Readiness for the Next Era of National Data Standards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Pulsiam is proud to announce the availability of NERIS (National Emergency Response Information System) integration for SafetyNet One, enabling fire agencies to streamline incident reporting workflows and improve the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data submitted to national reporting systems.

As the fire service transitions from legacy reporting processes to modern, data-driven standards, agencies are seeking practical ways to reduce administrative burden while strengthening data governance. Pulsiam's NERIS integration is designed to meet that need - connecting SafetyNet One's operational incident data to NERIS-aligned reporting workflows and helping agencies prepare for ongoing changes in national reporting.

Holly Blanks, Director of Global Business Development at Pulsiam, stated, "This integration is about making reporting easier for crews and more valuable for agencies- reducing duplicate data entry, improving data quality, and accelerating compliance with evolving reporting requirements."

Pulsiam is a leading provider of mission-critical incident management and public safety software, serving agencies around the world for over 35 years. Its flagship platform, SafetyNet One, empowers emergency responders, security teams, and critical infrastructure operators with real-time situational awareness, robust analytics, and seamless integration capabilities. Learn more at www.pulsiam.com .

