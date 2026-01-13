Maxon Computers: Maxon Previews Digital Twin

The standalone application from Maxon transforms CAD and 3D models into photorealistic digital products, designed for today's multi-channel marketing pipelines.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Maxon recently unveiled Digital Twin, an upcoming standalone application that powers a new workflow for creating and using high-fidelity digital representations of real-world products across modern marketing and brand design pipelines. Currently in development, Digital Twin is intended to help brands and marketing teams maintain visual accuracy, consistency, and creative control as product imagery moves across formats, platforms, and tools, from traditional design software to AI-enabled applications.

Digital Twin brings Maxon's established 3D and rendering technology to a new tool for creating production-ready marketing assets that can be placed into user-provided backgrounds or environments, while fully preserving the original product's look and properties. These "digital twins" can then be used consistently across promotional media, such as ads and videos, and integrated with a wide range of popular design tools, including AI-enabled graphic design applications and third-party AI tools.

From CAD to Campaign-Ready Creative

The Maxon Digital Twin workflow begins with a cleared-for-use CAD or 3D product model and transforms it into a photorealistic digital prototype through detailed control over materials, textures, lighting, perspective, and environmental interaction. The resulting digital asset can then be reused across environments, formats, and platforms without recreating or reshooting the product. Digital Twin enables teams to maintain a single, authoritative digital version of a product that can be adapted for use across digital ads and video content, print, packaging, and eCommerce visuals, where visual precision and brand accuracy are essential.

Speed, Scale, and Creative Control

Built for consumer packaged goods and product-driven marketing, Digital Twin enables branding professionals to ensure products appear accurate and consistent across all channels and markets. The standalone application is designed to integrate with popular design and creative applications, including AI-enabled tools to significantly scale production output. By replacing fragmented production pipelines with a reusable digital product asset, Maxon Digital Twin aims to streamline production while preserving the exact look, materials, and proportions that define a brand's identity, delivering an end-to-end workflow that reduces production time from weeks to hours.

Built on Maxon's 3D Foundation

Digital Twin builds on Maxon's decades of experience in professional 3D modeling, rendering, and pipeline integration across industries, including film, advertising, broadcast, and design. The workflow, which was previewed at CES 2026, demonstrated how accurate lighting and shadows, perspective matching, reflections, and the realistic interaction of these elements enable a digital product to sit convincingly in any environment while remaining visually true to its real-world counterparts.

Maxon Digital Twin is currently in development. Additional details, integrations, and timing will be shared in future announcements.

Maxon Digital Twin Media Kit

Download the Maxon Digital Twin press kit here. Watch the introduction to Digital Twin

About Maxon

Maxon is a developer of high-quality, professional creative tools that empower artists to bring stunning visuals to life. From 3D modeling and animation to impeccable rendering and cinematic effects, the Maxon One ecosystem provides a comprehensive suite of industry-leading solutions. At Maxon, we are committed to fueling creative freedom, fostering a thriving artistic community, and being the driving force behind bold, iconic content.

Media Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

(e) megan@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 480-3674

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-previews-digital-twin-1126748