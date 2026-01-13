Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - RTRLAW, a multi-state law firm serving clients across Florida and Texas, announced a firm-wide recommitment to personal injury and workers' compensation law, the practice areas on which the firm was originally founded and developed its long-standing presence.

Founded in 1988 as a plaintiff-focused injury firm, RTRLAW has spent more than three decades representing accident victims and injured workers. The renewed focus reflects a strategic decision to concentrate resources and expertise on the areas that have historically defined the firm's practice.

"This represents a return to the foundation of our firm," said Nicholas Thompson of RTRLAW. "Personal injury and workers' compensation law have long been central to our work, and this recommitment aligns our practice with that history."

As part of this initiative, RTRLAW is expanding its injury practice into additional Texas markets, including San Antonio and Austin, while continuing to serve clients in Houston, Garland, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Jacksonville. The firm also plans to broaden its handling of select injury and negligence matters in Michigan, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

RTRLAW's injury practice encompasses a range of accident-related and workplace injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workers' compensation claims, pedestrian and bicycle injuries, premises liability cases, wrongful death matters, and complex negligence claims.

The firm's renewed focus includes continued investment in trial resources, investigative support, and litigation technology intended to support the handling of injury-related cases across multiple jurisdictions.

"This approach allows the firm to align its attorneys and support teams around a consistent practice focus," Thompson added. "It ensures that injury and workers' compensation matters remain a central priority across the organization."

Clients whose legal matters fall outside of injury or workers' compensation law will continue to receive transition support, including referrals to other legal providers, as appropriate.

With a multi-state presence and a concentrated practice focus, RTRLAW is positioned to represent injury-related matters involving cross-border and multi-jurisdictional considerations.

About RTRLAW:

RTRLAW is a law firm focused on personal injury and workers' compensation law, serving clients across Florida, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, and Louisiana. The firm maintains offices in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Jacksonville, Houston, Garland, San Antonio, and Austin.

