Farmingdale, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - MontanaroLaw P.C., a Long Island-based law firm known for practical counsel and client-focused legal solutions, will host a free educational webinar titled "New Year, New Plan" on January 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET. The webinar is designed to help individuals and families understand the essentials of estate planning and why having a plan in place can offer peace of mind, protection, and clarity for the future.

Estate planning often feels overwhelming, confusing, or easy to postpone. But for many people, waiting too long can lead to legal complications, unexpected disputes, and unnecessary stress for loved ones. MontanaroLaw's webinar aims to break the process down into clear, straightforward guidance that attendees can apply immediately -- whether they're creating a plan for the first time or updating an existing one.

During the webinar, attendees will learn what estate planning entails, how key documents work together, and the common mistakes that can create delays or financial issues. Topics include wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care proxies, and medical directives, as well as how to plan for incapacity and ensure personal and financial decisions are honored.

The presentation will be led by Mark Montanaro, Esq., Managing Attorney of MontanaroLaw P.C. Since founding the firm in 2014, Montanaro has become a trusted adviser to individuals, families, and business-minded clients throughout New York. His legal background spans estate planning, business law, real estate, and complex contract negotiations, enabling him to provide guidance that's both strategic and practical. The webinar will conclude with an audience Q&A session, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions and gain clarity on their next steps.

"This webinar is designed to be easy to follow and helpful for anyone who wants estate planning explained in plain language," said Mark Montanaro, Esq. "The new year is a great time to get organized, and having a solid estate plan is one of the most important steps someone can take to protect their family and their wishes."

The webinar is open to the public and free to attend, but registration is required. Individuals can reserve a spot by completing the registration form online.

Event Details

Date: January 19, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Title: "New Year, New Plan" -- The Fundamentals of Estate Planning

Registration Link: https://montanarolaw.com/january-event/

About MontanaroLaw P.C.

MontanaroLaw P.C. is a Long Island law firm committed to helping clients navigate legal challenges with clarity, confidence, and effective strategy. The firm provides practical counsel across a wide range of practice areas, including estate planning, wills and trusts, personal injury, criminal defense, traffic matters, business formation, real estate transactions, and litigation. MontanaroLaw emphasizes clear communication, cost-effective solutions, and individualized legal strategies that protect clients' rights and interests throughout New York.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact MontanaroLaw P.C. at (516) 203-1700.

