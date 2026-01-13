Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 22:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walter Shaw of Shaw 3 Law Firm Named 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star Serving Southern California

Walter Shaw of Shaw 3 Law Firm has been named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star, recognized as a leading attorney in CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and DUI cases across Southern California. This honor reflects his consistent record of advocating for families and individuals, successfully navigating complex child welfare investigations, criminal proceedings, and achieving meaningful family reunifications throughout the region, including Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County.

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Walter Shaw, managing attorney at Shaw 3 Law Firm, has been recognized as a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star, a distinction awarded to the top 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state who demonstrate exceptional professional achievement and earn recognition from their peers early in their careers. Selection for the Rising Stars list is based on a rigorous process including independent research, peer nominations, peer evaluations, and a review of each candidate's professional accomplishments, ethical standards, and measurable results.

Mr. Shaw has previously earned recognition for his legal work, including Top 40 Under 40 National Trial Lawyer - Criminal Defense (2024, 2025), Top 100 National Black Lawyers - Criminal Defense (2024, 2025), and Lawyers of Distinction (2024, 2025), reflecting a sustained record of achievement and peer acknowledgment within the legal community.

Mr. Shaw's practice is concentrated on CPS defense and juvenile dependency law, representing parents and families involved in child protective services investigations and dependency court proceedings throughout Southern California. His work focuses on high-stakes cases affecting parental rights and family stability, including emergency child removals, detention hearings, jurisdiction and disposition hearings, reunification plans, and matters where dependency and DUI criminal proceedings intersect.

Serving families in San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County, Mr. Shaw is recognized for a strategic and detail-oriented approach that safeguards due process while navigating complex child welfare matters. In addition to his work in CPS and juvenile dependency law, he also represents clients in DUI defense, staying at the forefront of forensic science, trial strategy, and case law as a member of the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD). Mr. Shaw is also a member of the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC), where he leverages specialized training and national collaboration to protect parental rights and facilitate safe family reunifications whenever legally appropriate.

The 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition underscores Mr. Shaw's continued influence in Southern California's legal community. Colleagues, courts, and families recognize his preparation, analytical skill, and courtroom expertise in sensitive dependency matters. This distinction reflects both his ethical commitment and measurable impact on families navigating complex child welfare proceedings.

Families and parents across San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County and Orange County, seeking the best and most experienced CPS defense attorney turn to Walter Shaw for skilled and strategic representation.

For professional inquiries or case evaluations, interested parties may contact Walter Shaw at Shaw 3 Law Firm regarding legal representation in CPS defense, juvenile dependency cases and DUI cases.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Company Name: Shaw 3 Law Firm
Contact Person: Walter Shaw
Contact Email: wshaw@shaw3lawfirm.com

SOURCE: Shaw 3 Law Firm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/walter-shaw-of-shaw-3-law-firm-named-2026-super-lawyers-rising-s-1126599

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.