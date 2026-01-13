Walter Shaw of Shaw 3 Law Firm Named 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star Serving Southern California

Walter Shaw of Shaw 3 Law Firm has been named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star, recognized as a leading attorney in CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and DUI cases across Southern California. This honor reflects his consistent record of advocating for families and individuals, successfully navigating complex child welfare investigations, criminal proceedings, and achieving meaningful family reunifications throughout the region, including Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County.

Mr. Shaw has previously earned recognition for his legal work, including Top 40 Under 40 National Trial Lawyer - Criminal Defense (2024, 2025), Top 100 National Black Lawyers - Criminal Defense (2024, 2025), and Lawyers of Distinction (2024, 2025), reflecting a sustained record of achievement and peer acknowledgment within the legal community.

Mr. Shaw's practice is concentrated on CPS defense and juvenile dependency law , representing parents and families involved in child protective services investigations and dependency court proceedings throughout Southern California. His work focuses on high-stakes cases affecting parental rights and family stability, including emergency child removals, detention hearings, jurisdiction and disposition hearings, reunification plans, and matters where dependency and DUI criminal proceedings intersect.

Serving families in San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, and Orange County, Mr. Shaw is recognized for a strategic and detail-oriented approach that safeguards due process while navigating complex child welfare matters. In addition to his work in CPS and juvenile dependency law, he also represents clients in DUI defense, staying at the forefront of forensic science, trial strategy, and case law as a member of the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD) . Mr. Shaw is also a member of the National Association of Counsel for Children (NACC), where he leverages specialized training and national collaboration to protect parental rights and facilitate safe family reunifications whenever legally appropriate.

The 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition underscores Mr. Shaw's continued influence in Southern California's legal community. Colleagues, courts, and families recognize his preparation, analytical skill, and courtroom expertise in sensitive dependency matters. This distinction reflects both his ethical commitment and measurable impact on families navigating complex child welfare proceedings.

Families and parents across San Bernardino County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County and Orange County, seeking the best and most experienced CPS defense attorney turn to Walter Shaw for skilled and strategic representation.

For professional inquiries or case evaluations, interested parties may contact Walter Shaw at Shaw 3 Law Firm regarding legal representation in CPS defense, juvenile dependency cases and DUI cases.

