TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group CEO Samuel Epstein Appointed to Geological Society of America's Geology and Public Policy Committee

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a leader in sustainable technology and environmental real estate development, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Samuel Epstein, has been appointed to the Geology and Public Policy Committee (GPPC) of the Geological Society of America (GSA).

Mr. Epstein will serve as a member-at-Large for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029.

The GPPC is a vital body that bridges the gap between geosciences and government action. By joining this committee, Mr. Epstein will contribute to the formulation of national science policy and advocate for the role of geoscience in addressing public challenges. Key responsibilities of the committee include:

Policy Assessment: Monitoring international and national science policy.

Position Statements: Recommending official stances on critical environmental and geological issues.

Public Advocacy: Facilitating communication between the scientific community, government officials, and the general public.

Legislative Engagement: Supporting Congressional visits and government affairs programs.

"It is an honor to be selected by the GSA Council to serve in this capacity," said Samuel Epstein. "This appointment aligns perfectly with TGI's mission of 'Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation.' I look forward to working with my colleagues in Washington D.C. to ensure that sound science continues to guide public policy and sustainable development."

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and designs that enhance the quality of life while respecting the planet. Through its focus on sustainable habitats and environmental research, TGI remains at the cutting edge of green innovation.

New Slogan: "Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation."

Contact:

Samuel Epstein CEO, info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

