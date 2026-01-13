Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 22:02 Uhr
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group CEO Samuel Epstein Appointed to Geological Society of America's Geology and Public Policy Committee

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a leader in sustainable technology and environmental real estate development, is pleased to announce that its CEO, Samuel Epstein, has been appointed to the Geology and Public Policy Committee (GPPC) of the Geological Society of America (GSA).

Mr. Epstein will serve as a member-at-Large for a three-year term, effective July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029.

The GPPC is a vital body that bridges the gap between geosciences and government action. By joining this committee, Mr. Epstein will contribute to the formulation of national science policy and advocate for the role of geoscience in addressing public challenges. Key responsibilities of the committee include:

Policy Assessment: Monitoring international and national science policy.

Position Statements: Recommending official stances on critical environmental and geological issues.

Public Advocacy: Facilitating communication between the scientific community, government officials, and the general public.

Legislative Engagement: Supporting Congressional visits and government affairs programs.

"It is an honor to be selected by the GSA Council to serve in this capacity," said Samuel Epstein. "This appointment aligns perfectly with TGI's mission of 'Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation.' I look forward to working with my colleagues in Washington D.C. to ensure that sound science continues to guide public policy and sustainable development."

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.
TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring innovative patented technologies and designs that enhance the quality of life while respecting the planet. Through its focus on sustainable habitats and environmental research, TGI remains at the cutting edge of green innovation.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.
TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring innovative patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value. The Company's mission is to create sustainable habitats that enhance the quality of life while respecting our planet.

New Slogan: "Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

Contact:
Samuel Epstein CEO, info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-ceo-samuel-epstein-appointed-to-geological-society-of-amer-1126899

