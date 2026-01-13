Gaithersburg, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) ("Shuttle Pharma" or the "Company"), applauds the state of Utah which has become the first state in the United States to allow artificial intelligence systems to authorize prescription refills without direct physician involvement - a regulatory first that signals how AI is beginning to reduce healthcare costs, eliminate delays, and expand access to care.

The pilot program, launched through Utah's Office of Artificial Intelligence Policy and powered by Doctronic, allows AI to refill certain commonly prescribed medications for chronic conditions. Proponents argue that the model saves patients time and money, particularly in rural areas where physician shortages can turn routine refills into weeks-long delays and costly clinic visits.

While limited to refills and governed by strict oversight, the initiative reflects a broader shift across healthcare: AI is being trusted to automate repetitive, high-volume decisions - freeing human experts to focus on complex, high-value work.

That same principle is at the core of what we believe Shuttle Pharma's Molecule.ai platform is building in drug discovery.

Automating the Bottlenecks That Cost Time and Money

In clinical care, prescription refills are time-consuming, expensive, and often redundant. In drug development, similar bottlenecks occur much earlier in the development process - during molecular screening, during candidate prioritization, and during failed late-stage experiments that are costly.

Molecule.ai applies AI to minimize these inefficiencies by dramatically reducing:

Time to identify viable drug candidates;

Cost of failed experiments and late-stage attrition; and

Human labor spent on repetitive screening and analysis.

The Molecule.ai platform leverages advanced Agentic AI to predict molecular properties, model drug-target interactions and prioritize compounds before they ever reach the lab. We believe that what once required months of manual experimentation could now be narrowed to days - at a fraction of the cost.

Just as Utah's AI refill system automates routine prescribing decisions, Molecule.ai automates the most resource-intensive steps of drug discovery, allowing scientists to focus on breakthrough innovation rather than trial-and-error.

Built for Scale, Safety, and Oversight

Critics of Utah's pilot program warn that AI could miss subtle warning signs or be misused. These concerns highlight a central truth: AI must be designed not only for speed, but for accountability.

Molecule.ai addresses these concerns by embedding:

Uncertainty quantification, so low-confidence predictions are flagged

Human-in-the-loop workflows, ensuring expert oversight at critical decision points

Explainable models, enabling teams to understand why a molecule is prioritized

This mirrors Utah's regulatory sandbox approach, where AI is allowed to operate within clear boundaries, escalate edge cases to humans, and demonstrate safety before wider adoption.

The Economic Case for AI in Healthcare and Drug Discovery

The healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries face the same economic reality: rising costs, limited human resources, and growing demand. We believe AI can offer a path to sustainability.

For patients, we believe AI can reduce unnecessary visits, wait times, and out-of-pocket costs.

For healthcare systems, we believe AI lowers operational burden and improves access.

For drug developers, we believe AI can cut R&D timelines, reduce capital burn, and increase the probability of clinical success.

Molecule.ai is designed to deliver these savings at scale - transforming AI from a research tool into core infrastructure for modern drug development.

A Glimpse of the Future

Utah officials have said results from the AI prescription pilot will help shape future state and federal AI policy, potentially serving as a national model for high-stakes AI regulation in healthcare.

As regulators grow more comfortable granting AI limited authority where it demonstrably saves time and money without sacrificing safety, the industry will increasingly demand AI platforms that are robust, auditable, and economically transformative.

That is the future Shuttle Pharma is building toward with the Molecule.ai platform:

AI that accelerates discovery, lowers costs, and brings better therapies to patients faster - safely and responsibly.

