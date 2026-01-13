Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:00 am ET following the release of its Q2 FY2026financial results at 4:05 pm ET on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also presubmit questions any time before 10:00 pm ET on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 by emailing ir@cimpress.com.

