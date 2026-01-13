- National Pen and BuildASign to further fuel VistaPrint's product expansion; Company announces leadership transition at National Pen -

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) today announced the next step in its strategy to provide great value to customers for elevated products such as promotional products, logo apparel, "merch", signage, and packaging. Two Cimpress businesses, National Pen and BuildASign, will deploy their best-in-class capabilities and competitive advantages to deliver results at VistaPrint that could not be achieved independently, and vice-versa. Cimpress made this announcement at The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

"Our customers deeply value how we help them build their brands, stand out and grow," said Robert Keane, founder, chairman and CEO of Cimpress, "Elevated products are earning us greater customer trust and wallet share while driving revenue growth and financial returns. We are increasingly leveraging the manufacturing and supply chain strengths of National Pen and BuildASign into VistaPrint's large customer base and strong brand. We will now expand this to other domains to accelerate our progress."

Through the expanded collaboration between these Cimpress businesses they will actively share capabilities like product development, sourcing, performance marketing, telesales, direct mail, and manufacturing while maintaining Vista, National Pen and BuildASign as separate businesses with focused brands. These moves are part of the roadmap to achieve Cimpress' previously communicated plans to deliver constant currency revenue growth of 4-6% and at least $600 million of adjusted EBITDA in FY2028.

The promotional products category provides a strong example of Cimpress' success in elevated products and leveraging capabilities across businesses. Cimpress revenue in this category is approximately $700 million annually and growing strongly. VistaPrint currently represents nearly half of this and has grown its promotional products revenue organically at over 10% year over year for each of the past 18 quarters, approximately doubling revenue in the last three years.

As Cimpress moves into this next phase, Peter Kelly, CEO of National Pen, will be leaving the company. Bryan Kranik will succeed him as National Pen's CEO while retaining his role as CEO of BuildASign.

Robert Keane said: "We thank Peter for his leadership and dedication at National Pen for over his nearly 20-year tenure. National Pen is helping Cimpress achieve strong gains in the promotional products category, which is a testament to Peter's legacy."

Peter Kelly stated: "It has been a privilege to lead National Pen during a period of dynamic transformation. I am incredibly proud of the foundation we have built, particularly our shift to e-commerce, our supply chain strength, advances in customer service and care, and the expanded offering for our National Pen customers and partners. The growth of Cimpress' promotional products category over the last years has been impressive and is set to continue."

Bryan Kranik added: "I am honored by the opportunity to lead both National Pen and BuildASign. As we move forward, our focus will be on collaborating across the Cimpress group to improve how we serve high-value customers with capabilities that are unrivaled in our industry."

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) helps millions of businesses build brands, stand out, and grow via custom print and promotional products. Founded in 1995, Cimpress is the global leader in web-to-print mass customization, delivering high-quality, affordable custom products quickly and conveniently-even in low quantities. Cimpress brands include VistaPrint, WIRmachenDRUCK, Pixartprinting, Pens.com, BuildASign, druck.at, Drukwerkdeal, easyflyer, Exaprint, Packstyle, Printi, Tradeprint and BoxUp. To learn more, visit cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

This news release contains statements about our future expectations, plans, and prospects of our business that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to previously communicated plans regarding revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA in FY2028, expanded collaboration between Cimpress businesses, and continuation of growth of Cimpress' promotional products category.

Forward-looking projections and expectations are inherently uncertain, are based on assumptions and judgments by management, and may turn out to be wrong. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this news release as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to flaws in the assumptions and judgments upon which our forecasts and estimates are based; the development, duration, and severity of supply chain constraints and fluctuating inflation; our inability to make investments in our businesses and allocate our capital as planned or the failure of those investments and allocations to achieve the results we expect; costs and disruptions caused by acquisitions and minority investments; the failure of businesses we acquire or invest in to perform as expected; loss of key personnel or our inability to recruit talented personnel; our failure to develop and deploy our mass customization platform or the failure of the mass customization platform to drive the performance, efficiencies, and competitive advantage we expect; unanticipated changes in our markets, customers, or businesses; disruptions caused by geopolitical events or political instability and war in Ukraine, Israel, the Middle East, or elsewhere; changes in governmental policies, laws and regulations that affect our businesses, or in their enforcement or interpretation, including related to import tariffs; our failure to manage the growth and complexity of our business; our failure to maintain compliance with the covenants in our debt documents or to pay our debts when due; competitive pressures; general economic conditions; and other factors described in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and subsequent documents we periodically file with the U.S. SEC.

In addition, the statements and projections in this news release represent our expectations and beliefs as of the date of this news release, and subsequent events and developments may cause these expectations, beliefs, and projections to change. We specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release.

