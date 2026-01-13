Anzeige
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A1JYNM | ISIN: US4571871023 | Ticker-Symbol: CNP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2026 22:10 Uhr
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results On February 3, 2026

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer and Jim Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call February 3 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest company news.

CONTACTS
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
