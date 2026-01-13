One Bullion Ltd.: One Bullion Announces Option Grants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / One Bullion Ltd. (TSXV:OBUL) ("OBL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 6,000,000 stock options to certain directors of the Company in consideration of their services for 2026. The stock options are each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.085 for a period of three years and vest immediately.

