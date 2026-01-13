Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789
13.01.26
17,940 Euro
-0,33 % -0,060
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 22:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2026 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for January, February and March 2026 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.165 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below.

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 23

January 30

$

0.15

February 18

February 27

$

0.15

March 23

March 31

$

0.15

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.45

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock(Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Record Date

Payment Date

Cash Distribution

January 27

February 5

$

0.130208

February 24

March 5

$

0.130208

March 25

April 3

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 12, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13757325.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-capital-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-january-february-and-march-2-1126580

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
