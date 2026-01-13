Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2026 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of January, February and March 2026.

Monthly Cash Distributions :

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 23 January 30 $ 0.0467 February 18 February 27 0.0467 March 23 March 31 0.0467 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.1401

The Company has paid 155 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 23 January 30 $ 0.125 February 18 February 27 0.125 March 23 March 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 23 January 30 $ 0.125 February 18 February 27 0.125 March 23 March 31 0.125 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDM): A notice of redemption has been sent to all registered holders of Series D Preferred Stock, with a redemption date of January 30, 2026. The Series D Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a price equal to $25.100695 per share, representing the payment of the liquidation preference of $25.00, plus an amount equal to accrued and unpaid dividends to but excluding January 30, 2026, in the amount of $0.100695 per share.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date Payment Date Amount January 27 February 5 $ 0.104167 February 24 March 5 0.104167 March 25 April 3 0.104167 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 4, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13757329.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 144 farms, comprised of approximately 99,000 acres in 14 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

