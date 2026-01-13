Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L4
Tradegate
13.01.26 | 18:36
8,270 Euro
+0,73 % +0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2608,36022:52
8,2108,42022:00
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 22:38 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2026 and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of January, February and March 2026.

Monthly Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.0467 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Common Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

January 23
January 30

$

0.0467

February 18
February 27

0.0467

March 23
March 31

0.0467

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.1401

The Company has paid 155 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.GladstoneLand.com.

Series B Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDO): $0.125 per share of Series B Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series B Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

January 23
January 30

$

0.125

February 18
February 27

0.125

March 23
March 31

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series B Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series C Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDP): $0.125 per share of Series C Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series C Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

January 23
January 30

$

0.125

February 18
February 27

0.125

March 23
March 31

0.125

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.375

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series C Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Series D Preferred Stock (Nasdaq:LANDM): A notice of redemption has been sent to all registered holders of Series D Preferred Stock, with a redemption date of January 30, 2026. The Series D Preferred Stock will be redeemed at a price equal to $25.100695 per share, representing the payment of the liquidation preference of $25.00, plus an amount equal to accrued and unpaid dividends to but excluding January 30, 2026, in the amount of $0.100695 per share.

Series E Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.104167 per share of Series E Preferred Stock for each of January, February and March 2026, payable per the table below:

Summary of Series E Preferred Stock Cash Distributions

Record Date
Payment Date

Amount

January 27
February 5

$

0.104167

February 24
March 5

0.104167

March 25
April 3

0.104167

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.312501

The Company has not skipped, reduced, or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution to date.

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9046 to join the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through March 4, 2026. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13757329.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will also be available online at www.GladstoneLand.com.

About Gladstone Land:

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers. The Company currently owns 144 farms, comprised of approximately 99,000 acres in 14 different states and over 55,000 acre-feet of water assets in California. Additional information can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com.

For stockholder information on Gladstone Land, call (703) 287-5893. For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend-paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-january-february-and-march-2026-1126583

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.