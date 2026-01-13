Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") today announced that it intends to split the shares of certain ETFs (the "Splitting ETFs") and consolidate the shares of certain ETFs (the "Consolidating ETFs") effective at the close of business on January 23, 2026.

Each unit split will be payable on January 23, 2026 (the "Payment Date") to unitholders of record of the Splitting ETFs on January 22, 2026 (the "Record Date"). The units of each Splitting ETF will trade on a "due bill" basis, as described below, from the opening of the TSX on January 22, 2026, until the close of the TSX on January 23, 2026, inclusive (the "due bill period"). Each Splitting ETF will begin trading on the TSX on a split-adjusted basis on January 26, 2026.

After the close of trading on January 23, 2026 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the shares of the Splitting ETFs will be split based on the ratios set out below:

Name Ticker Split Ratio MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners

Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMU 6:1 SavvyLong (2X) GOOGL ETF ALPU 4:1 MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors

Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXU 4:1

When a share split occurs, the net asset value per share is decreased by the same ratio as the share split so that the share split has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also decreased by the same ratio as the share split, although their total cost remains unchanged. Shareholders of the Splitting ETFs on the record date will be entitled to receive additional shares for every share of the Splitting ETFs they own on that date, as stated in the table above.

The "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX will apply to the Splitting ETFs. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a corporate action, such as the ones described above. Shares of the Splitting ETFs will trade on a due bill basis from the record date until the payment date, inclusive. Any trades that are executed on the TSX during the Due Bill Period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the shares of the Splitting ETFs receive the entitlement to the share split. The due bill redemption date is expected to be January 26, 2026.

After the close of trading on January 23, 2026 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), the shares of the Consolidating ETFs will be consolidated based on the ratios set out below:

Name Ticker Consolidation Ratio MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners

Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMD 1:10 LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU 1:8 MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors

Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXD 1:4 LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU 1:2

The shares of the Consolidating ETFs will begin trading on a post-consolidated basis on January 26, 2026, the effective date of the consolidation.

When a share consolidation occurs, the net asset value per share is increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation so that the share consolidation has no impact on the value of the investor's total share position. An investor's cost per share is also increased by the same ratio as the share consolidation, although their total cost remains unchanged.

No fractional shares will be issued. Where the consolidation results in a fractional share, the number of post-consolidation shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole share, in the case of a fractional interest that is less than 0.5, or rounded up to the nearest whole number, in the case of a fractional interest that is 0.5 or greater.

LongPoint reserves the right to cancel or amend these corporate actions if deemed appropriate to do so before the effective date of January 26, 2026.

Shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with these share splits and consolidations. Shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the share splits and consolidations. Shareholders who have questions regarding the impact of these corporate actions should contact their brokerage firm.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique Partnership ETF platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 39 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $290 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

The ETFs are alternative mutual funds, and as such, the ETFs are permitted to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for other types of mutual funds. The ETFs are highly speculative. The ETFs use a significant amount of leverage which magnifies gains and losses. They are intended for use in daily or short-term trading strategies by very knowledgeable, sophisticated investors. If you hold such an ETF for more than one day, your return could vary considerably from the ETF's daily target return. The negative effect of compounding on returns is more pronounced when combined with leverage and daily rebalancing in volatile markets. The ETFs are not suitable for investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investments.

The ETFs employ significant leverage, may experience amplified losses and should not be expected to return +300%, -300%, +200%, or -200% as applicable of their target index over any period of time other than daily. An investor in an ETF could lose their entire investment within a single day if their daily target gains or loses, as applicable, more than 33% or 50% that day. The returns of the ETFs over periods longer than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the performance or inverse performance, as applicable, of their target index for the same period. This effect is more pronounced for the ETFs as the volatility of the target index and/or the period of time increases.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in an ETF. The ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Each ETF's Facts and prospectus contain important detailed information about the ETF. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

