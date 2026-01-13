Startup World Cup, the world's #1 startup pitch competition, successfully hosted its second Las Vegas Regional on January 7, 2026, alongside CES, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees. Selected from approximately 500 applicants representing over 13 countries, Switzerland-based Neurosoft Bioelectronics stood out by impressing judges with its pioneering minimally invasive neural interface designed to train cortical AI models.

Neurosoft Bioelectronics Wins 2026 Startup World Cup Las Vegas Regional Competition

As the regional winner, Neurosoft Bioelectronics advances to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale, to be held in San Francisco on November 2026, where they will compete for the ultimate prize: a $1,000,000 investment.

The event was organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm, was judged by a distinguished panel of investors, who selected Neurosoft Bioelectronics as the winner based on its innovation and market potential.

Judging Panel:

Jay Eum (General Partner, GFT Ventures)

Dov Moran (Managing Partner, Grove Ventures)

C.C. Gong (Principal, Menlo Ventures)

Deborah Magid (Co-Founder and Managing Director, NextStar Venture Partners)

"This is our second time bringing Startup World Cup to Las Vegas, and it's been a huge success. The stakes were very high, and all 15 impressive global companies truly shined on stage. We congratulate Neurosoft Bioelectronics and are incredibly proud of them," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder and CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, who launched the competition in 2016. "The enthusiasm and innovation displayed by the 15 finalists were inspiring. I'm excited to see Neurosoft Bioelectronics take the stage at our Grand Finale and showcase their vision to a global audience."

Top 15 Finalists from CES Las Vegas Regional:

Haply Robotics (Canada) Dentomi Limited (Hong Kong) Büyütech (Turkey) Ranictek Inc. (Taiwan) Neurosoft Bioelectronics (Switzerland) (Winner) Qunova Computing (South Korea) SKYLD (France) CacheAI Technologies, Inc. (Japan) ANT Systems Nano Tech (Netherlands) CaPow (Israel) EYE-Tech srl (Italy) Ambient Scientific Inc. (United States) BTRY AG (Switzerland) Swave Photonics (Belgium) Upside Sports Entertainment (Japan)

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, please check out: pegasustechventures.com.

About Startup World Cup

Startup World Cup is the #1 startup pitch competition in the world, hosted by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With 100+ regional pitch competitions across 6 continents, Startup World Cup provides a global platform for startups to showcase their innovations and secure funding. Startups can apply to pitch at our upcoming regional events and have a unique opportunity to bring their ideas to Silicon Valley.

The winner of each regional pitch competition will earn an invitation to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale series of events in San Francisco, California. At the Grand Finale, the Regional Startup Winners will compete for a $1 million investment prize and gain access to an unparalleled network of global investors, mentors, and industry partners.

For more information on the Startup World Cup, please visit https://www.startupworldcup.io.

