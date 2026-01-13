Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Rider Justice announced today it is sponsoring two motorcycle safety courses taught by Road Guardians, hosted at Grand Prix Motorsports in Littleton, Colorado, on Saturday, February 28, 2026, and Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Each course session carries a $175 value per attendee, and Rider Justice's sponsorship reduces the participant cost to $50 per person, per class. Breakfast snacks and lunch will be provided for both training days.

Demonstrating proper helmet removal techniques during a motorcycle safety course.

Rider Justice said it has supported these Road Guardians safety courses for more than 10 years as part of its ongoing commitment to serve the riding community with practical training designed to help riders respond effectively in emergency situations.

"Riders are often the first ones to come upon a crash," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "This training gives motorcyclists real, usable skills for the first critical minutes-when calm, informed action can help save a life. We've sponsored these classes for over a decade because serving our community and helping prevent avoidable tragedies matters."

Course schedule and location

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - A Crash Course for the Motorcyclist

Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Advanced Bystander Assistance (Road Guardians prerequisites may apply)

Location: Grand Prix Motorsports, Littleton, Colorado

Registration

Registration is available through Road Guardians using this link: https://roadguardians.org/event/littleton-co-26-1040-and-26-3012/

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is a motorcycle-focused injury law firm serving riders and families, supporting rider safety education and community initiatives.

Rider Justice - The motorcycle advocacy arm of the O'Sullivan Law Firm.

Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm