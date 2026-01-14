Infinico Metals Corp.: Infinico Metals Announces the Closing of $165,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Infinico Metals Corp. ("Infinico" or the "Company") (TSXV:INFM) announces that, further to its news releases of December 3, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of common shares ("Shares"). The Offering consisted of the sale of 16,500,000 Shares at a price of $0.01 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $165,000.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Shares will be used for general working capital purposes. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and all Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

Perry Ing, a director of the Company, and Plethora Private Equity, a holder of greater than 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, are insiders of the Company (within the meaning of the rules and policies of the TSXV) (the "Insiders") and have acquired an aggregate of 16,500,000 Shares in connection with the Offering. The Insiders' participation in the Offering therefore constitutes a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority security holder approval requirements of the related-party rules set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the subject matter of the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

In connection with the closing of the Offering on January 13, 2026, Plethora Private Equity (the "Acquiror"), a company controlled by Peter Vermeulen, acquired an aggregate of 15,000,000 Shares (the "Acquisition"). Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror and Mr. Vermeulen beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 19,065,809 Shares, representing 28.03% of the outstanding Shares of the Company on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis. After completion of the Acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over 34,065,809 Shares, representing 40.30% of the outstanding Shares of the Company on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the Acquisition of securities by the Acquiror will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca, following the closing. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Company, please contact Samuel Walding at (604) 210-1030 or refer to SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile.

The Acquisition was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Acquiror may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

About Infinico Metals Corp.

Infinico Metals Corp. is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:INFM) focusing on the early-stage exploration and strategic resource growth in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Sam Walding, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (+44) 7568 508610

swalding@infinicometals.com

www.infinicometals.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Offering, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, failure to complete the Offering on the terms announced herein or at all, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfil the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, , capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

