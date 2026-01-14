Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
PR Newswire
14.01.2026 04:00 Uhr
AWOL Vision Announces NFL Quarterback Kirk Cousins as Brand Ambassador Following CES 2026 Debut

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AWOL Vision, a global leader in next-generation audiovisual technology, announced NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins as its Brand Ambassador, representing both AWOL Vision and its premium sub-brand, Valerion. The partnership debuts at CES 2026 alongside the launch of Aetherion series, AWOL Vision's latest ultra-short-throw (UST) projector lineup.

AWOL Vision & Valerion Brand Ambassador Kirk Cousins

Known for his accuracy, preparation, and leadership on the field, Kirk Cousins embodies a relentless pursuit of excellence that mirrors AWOL Vision's commitment to engineering breakthrough, user-focused technology with attention to detail. Off the field, he values quiet rituals and family time, which aligns with the brand's philosophy of designing technology that elevates daily living beyond expectation, turning homes into spaces where wonder naturally unfold.

"I love how AWOL Vision makes every moment at home feel vivid and alive. The clarity and scale pull you right into the action, whether it's a big game, a movie night, or a gathering with family and friends. It's about creating 'wow moments' with a truly immersive experience," said Cousins.

"We are excited to welcome Kirk to AWOL Vision family," said Andy Zhao, Founder & CEO of AWOL Vision. "For AWOL Vision, home is where life gathers, and wonder starts with how you live. In a world where technology often distracts from real-life connections, we focus on creating home experiences that feel effortless, immersive, and alive. " said Andy.

The collaboration invites sports enthusiasts to a new viewing era with the Aetherion series, delivering pixel-level clarity on a 200-inch screen to capture decisive moments in stunning 4K. Its breakthrough black-level performance and rainbow-effect elimination ensure exceptional contrast and smooth motion for fast-paced action, bringing stadium-scale immersion into the home.

Beyond sports, the technology adapts intuitively to movies, gaming, and gatherings, fitting seamlessly into diverse lifestyles. "We design for how you live," added Zhao. "Our products are shaped around your habits and spaces, making technology a natural part of life's meaningful experiences."

Discover the Aetherion series and partnership with Kirk Cousins: https://awolvision.com/pages/awol-2026-nfl.

About AWOL Vision

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision is a leading manufacturer of innovative audiovisual solutions specializing in the development of RGB laser projectors. Aiming to revolutionize the home theater experience, AWOL Vision offers state-of-the-art projection technologies that deliver unparalleled image quality, clarity, and immersion. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, AWOL Vision is the parent brand of Valerion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859239/AWOL_Vision___Valerion_Brand_Ambassador_Kirk_Cousins.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/awol-vision-announces-nfl-quarterback-kirk-cousins-as-brand-ambassador-following-ces-2026-debut-302660539.html

