PayDo launches its Dedicated C2B Open Banking Collections Ecosystem, a revolutionary platform designed for high-volume merchants. This innovation addresses operational bottlenecks by providing automated reconciliation and real-time tracking for Open Banking transactions, rendering them as reliable and scalable as traditional card payments. London, UK - January 14, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - PayDo, a globally regulated payment ecosystem, today announced the launch of its innovative dedicated C2B Open Banking Collections Account. This new initiative is designed to transform how high-volume online businesses handle direct bank payments, effectively eliminating the operational chaos and accounting bottlenecks that have historically hindered the scalability of Open Banking. Photo Courtesy of PayDo The new solution addresses a critical market gap where traditional banking infrastructure treats Open Banking payments as generic, non-descript credit transfers. For e-commerce merchants processing thousands of daily transactions, this previously created a manual reconciliation nightmare. PayDo's solution reimagines this relationship by providing a unique, managed account environment. Within this ecosystem, every transaction is automatically tagged, tracked, and reconciled in real-time, mirroring the efficiency and clarity of card payments while retaining the cost and speed benefits of Open Banking. "Solving fraud by introducing confirmation of payment receipt instead of initiation was the first step, but to truly unlock Open Banking for commerce, we had to solve for scale," said Serhii Zakharov, CEO & Founder of PayDo. "Our dedicated C2B Collections Account is engineered to treat direct bank payments with the same efficiency, reporting, and reliability as traditional card acquirers. We've moved the needle from making Open Banking 'possible' to making it 'operationally excellent' for businesses that process millions in volume. This is how you turn a promising rail into a foundational one." Data from early implementations highlights the system's robust capacity, with the infrastructure engineered to process immense volumes seamlessly-transforming over 100,000 daily transactions from a logistical challenge into a manageable operational flow. This capability enables merchants to achieve faster settlement times and lower transaction costs without compromising the operational oversight necessary for large-scale commerce. Merchants and online businesses can integrate the C2B Collections Account directly into their existing payment infrastructure, thereby streamlining their reconciliation processes immediately. Visit the PayDo website ( www.paydo.com ) to learn more about the subject of the press release. About PayDo PayDo is a globally regulated payment ecosystem that consolidates multi-currency accounts, global acquiring, e-wallet checkout, and innovative Open Banking solutions into a single unified platform. Founded in 2017, the company provides online businesses with a comprehensive suite of financial tools designed to simplify cross-border payments and streamline operations. With a focus on transforming complex financial challenges into scalable solutions, PayDo processes over €5 billion annually. The company is recognized for its commitment to security and innovation, offering infrastructure that bridges the gap between traditional banking and modern digital commerce for clients worldwide. PayDo's Founder and CEO Serhii Zakharov is a published fintech thought leader, Member of the Forbes Technology Council and The Payment Association's Payment Leaders Group. Serhii has pioneered a string of groundbreaking innovations such as Non-Redirect E-Wallet, Open Banking Collections Account and many others, all part of a unique Unified Ecosystem powered by PayDo. Contact Information Organization: PayDo Contact: Artem Trofymenko Email: artem.tr@paydo.com Website: www.paydo.com 14/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

