Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of PEACE (Peacetime). Trading for the PEACE/USDT pair is now already open.

Users are able to access the trading pair at https://www.lbank.com/trade/peace_usdt

About Peacetime (PEACE)

PEACE is a Solana based meme coin that makes no promises.

It does not offer utility.

It does not provide governance.

It does not publish a roadmap.

PEACE exists as a parody of noise, conflict, and endless arguments within the crypto market. In an environment dominated by opinions, narratives, and constant debate, PEACE chooses silence. It is not designed to solve problems, optimize systems, or persuade participants. Its existence is intentional precisely because it does nothing beyond being a meme about peace.

The philosophy behind PEACE is simple and deliberate. Silence itself is a position. Doing less is intentional. Saying nothing is the point.

Tokenomics

Token Name: PEACE

Token Type: Meme

Blockchain: Solana

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Liquidity 85% Team 7% Community 8%

Learn More about Peacetime (PEACE)

Website: https://peacememe.fun/

Telegram: https://t.me/peace_discussion

Twitter: https://x.com/peacememexyz

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

