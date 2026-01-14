DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 14. Januar

=== *** 09:15 ES/EZB-Vizepräsident De Guindos, Rede bei Veranstaltung der Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles 11:30 DE/Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2056 im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR 11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052 im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR *** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 4Q (14:30 Investorenkonferenz) *** 12:45 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 4Q *** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 4Q *** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz November PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: 0,0% gg Vm Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm *** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise Oktober PROGNOSE: +0,1 gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm. Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie) PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: k.A. *** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise November PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm zuvor: k.A. Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie) PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: k.A. *** 14:30 US/Leistungsbilanz 3Q PROGNOSE: -232,5 Mrd USD 2. Quartal: -251,3 Mrd USD *** 15:50 US/Fed Philadelphia Präsident Paulson, Rede bei Veranstaltung der Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia *** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Oktober PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm *** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser Dezember PROGNOSE: +2,2% gg Vm zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm *** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche *** 16:30 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede bei Delphi Economic Forum *** 18:00 US/Atlanta-Fed-Präsidnet Bostic, Rede bei Atlanta Business Chronicle Economic Outlook event *** 18:00 US/Minneapolis-Fed-Präsident Kashkari, Rede bei Midwest Economic Forecast Forum *** 20:00 US/Fed-New York-Präsident Williams, Rede bei Veranstaltung "An EconomyThat Works for All" *** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book *** - CN/Handelsbilanz Dezember PROGNOSE: +109,60 Mrd USD zuvor: +111,68 Mrd USD Exporte PROGNOSE: +2,6% gg Vj zuvor: +5,9% gg Vj Importe PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vj zuvor: +1,9% gg Vj *** - AT/Opec-Monatsbericht zum Ölmarkt ===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/mgo/kla/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 00:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.