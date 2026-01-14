Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Dow Jones News
14.01.2026 06:33 Uhr
TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 14. Januar

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Mittwoch, 14. Januar 

=== 
*** 09:15 ES/EZB-Vizepräsident De Guindos, Rede bei Veranstaltung der 
     Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles 
  11:30 DE/Auktion 2,90-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2056 
     im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR 
  11:30 DE/Auktion 0,00-prozentiger Bundesanleihen mit Laufzeit August 2052 
     im Volumen von 1 Mrd EUR 
*** 12:45 US/Bank of America Corp, Ergebnis 4Q (14:30 Investorenkonferenz) 
*** 12:45 US/Wells Fargo & Co, Ergebnis 4Q 
*** 14:00 US/Citigroup Inc, Ergebnis 4Q 
*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz November 
     PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   0,0% gg Vm 
     Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   +0,4% gg Vm 
*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +0,1 gg Vm 
     zuvor:   +0,2% gg Vm. 
     Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie) 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   k.A. 
*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise November 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   k.A. 
     Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie) 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:   k.A. 
*** 14:30 US/Leistungsbilanz 3Q 
     PROGNOSE:  -232,5 Mrd USD 
     2. Quartal: -251,3 Mrd USD 
*** 15:50 US/Fed Philadelphia Präsident Paulson, Rede bei Veranstaltung der 
     Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia 
*** 16:00 US/Lagerbestände Oktober 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm 
*** 16:00 US/NAR, Verkauf bestehender Häuser Dezember 
     PROGNOSE: +2,2% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +0,5% gg Vm 
*** 16:30 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen 
     Energy Information Administration (EIA) Vorwoche 
*** 16:30 US/Fed-Gouverneur Miran, Rede bei Delphi Economic Forum 
*** 18:00 US/Atlanta-Fed-Präsidnet Bostic, Rede bei Atlanta Business Chronicle Economic 
     Outlook event 
*** 18:00 US/Minneapolis-Fed-Präsident Kashkari, Rede bei Midwest Economic Forecast Forum 
*** 20:00 US/Fed-New York-Präsident Williams, Rede bei Veranstaltung 
     "An EconomyThat Works for All" 
*** 20:00 US/Fed, Beige Book 
 
***   - CN/Handelsbilanz Dezember 
     PROGNOSE: +109,60 Mrd USD 
     zuvor:  +111,68 Mrd USD 
     Exporte 
     PROGNOSE: +2,6% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +5,9% gg Vj 
     Importe 
     PROGNOSE: +0,7% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +1,9% gg Vj 
 
***   - AT/Opec-Monatsbericht zum Ölmarkt 
 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termine ohne Uhrzeit stehen im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/mgo/kla/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2026 00:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2026 Dow Jones News
